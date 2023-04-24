TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 23, 2023

_____

315 FPUS54 KOUN 240801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

TXZ086-241600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ083-241600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ084-241600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ087-241600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ085-241600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ088-241600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ089-241600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ090-241600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather