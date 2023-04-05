TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

_____

207 FPUS54 KOUN 052001

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

TXZ086-060400-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny and much cooler. Near steady temperature

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ083-060400-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny and much cooler. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ084-060400-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny and much cooler. Near steady temperature

around 60. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ087-060400-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny and much cooler. Near steady temperature

around 60. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ085-060400-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny and much cooler. Near steady temperature

around 60. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ088-060400-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny and much cooler. Near steady temperature

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ089-060400-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny and much cooler. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ090-060400-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny and much cooler. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather