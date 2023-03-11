TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, March 10, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

TXZ086-111600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ083-111600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ084-111600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ087-111600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ085-111600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ088-111600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ089-111600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ090-111600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

