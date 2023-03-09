TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 8, 2023

767 FPUS54 KOUN 090801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

TXZ086-091600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-091600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ084-091600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ087-091600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ085-091600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ088-091600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-091600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-091600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

