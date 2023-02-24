TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 23, 2023

672 FPUS54 KOUN 240901

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

TXZ086-241700-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. A slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers or a slight chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Very windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ083-241700-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

freezing rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ084-241700-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

freezing rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning.

Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ087-241700-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-241700-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. A

slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers or

freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning.

Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-241700-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. A

slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-241700-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. A slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Very windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ090-241700-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and freezing

rain. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Very windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

