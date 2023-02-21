TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, February 20, 2023

_____

584 FPUS54 KOUN 210801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

TXZ086-211600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ083-211600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ084-211600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ087-211600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ085-211600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ088-211600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ089-211600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ090-211600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather