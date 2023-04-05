TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

950 FPUS54 KMAF 051941

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

241 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-060300-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

241 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-060300-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

241 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-060300-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

241 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-060300-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

241 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ068-069-060300-

Crane-Upton-

Including the cities of Crane, McCamey, and Rankin

241 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ063-070-060300-

Glasscock-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City and Big Lake

241 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ273-060300-

Eastern Culberson County-

241 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ274-060300-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

241 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ075-060300-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

241 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ082-060300-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

241 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening,

then scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ270-060300-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

141 PM MDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid

30s. East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ271-060300-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

241 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 /141 PM MDT Wed Apr 5 2023/

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. East winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows around 40.

East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ272-060300-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

241 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ278-060300-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

241 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ277-060300-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

241 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight.

Windy with lows around 40. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ276-060300-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

241 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight.

Windy with lows in the lower 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ275-060300-

Chinati Mountains-

241 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight.

Windy with lows in the lower 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ281-060300-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

241 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight.

Windy with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ279-060300-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

241 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Windy with lows in

the mid 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ282-060300-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

241 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Windy with lows around 50. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ280-060300-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

241 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight.

Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

