TX Midland\/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 _____ 455 FPUS54 KMAF 250750 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 150 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland\/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ061-062-252100- Ector-Midland- Including the cities of Odessa and Midland 150 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ045-046-050-051-252100- Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin- Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton 150 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ047-048-052-053-252100- Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring, and Colorado City 150 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ063-069-070-252100- Glasscock-Upton-Reagan- Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake 150 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ059-060-067-068-252100- Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane- Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane 150 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ270-252100- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 1250 AM MST Wed Jan 25 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ271-252100- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 150 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 \/1250 AM MST Wed Jan 25 2023\/ .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ272-252100- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 150 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ273-252100- Eastern Culberson County- 150 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ274-252100- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 150 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ075-252100- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 150 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ082-252100- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 150 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ278-252100- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 150 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ277-252100- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 150 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ276-252100- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 150 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ275-252100- Chinati Mountains- 150 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ279-252100- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 150 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ282-252100- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 150 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ280-252100- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 150 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ281-252100- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 150 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. 