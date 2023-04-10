TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 10, 2023 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service Brownsville TX 615 PM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out 20 NM... At 614 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located 7 nm northeast of Boca Chica Beach, or 7 nm east of South Padre Island, moving east at 15 knots. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes. LAT...LON 2597 9709 2598 9713 2607 9715 2607 9713 2608 9715 2622 9718 2621 9679 2620 9678 2596 9680 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather