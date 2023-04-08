TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, April 8, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

323 AM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Buoy and observation platforms along the Lower Texas Coast

indicate that winds have fallen below Small Craft Advisory

criteria. As a result, the Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled.

However, Small Craft Should Exercise Caution is in effect for

the Gulf of Mexico waters from 0 to 60 nautical miles offshore

due to elevated winds and seas.

