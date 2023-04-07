TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1158 PM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS APPROACHING MATAGORDA BAY...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20

NM...

Matagorda Bay...

At 1157 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms were

located along a line extending from 13 nm north of Port Lavaca to

near Port Oconnor to 12 nm southeast of Seadrift, moving northeast at

45 knots.

strong thunderstorms will be near...

Turtle Bay around 1225 AM CDT.

Palacios Bay around 1250 AM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

Intense lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

LAT...LON 2872 9652 2861 9649 2863 9647 2867 9647

2867 9646 2857 9648 2863 9637 2879 9641

2863 9636 2878 9614 2860 9621 2874 9566

2833 9631 2847 9642 2847 9659 2851 9649

2857 9662 2872 9662

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather