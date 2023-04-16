TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 15, 2023

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

315 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

TXZ035-161615-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

315 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ026-161615-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

315 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of. Breezy with highs around

90. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Windy with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ021-161615-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

315 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ022-161615-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

315 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ023-161615-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

315 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ024-161615-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

315 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ025-161615-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

315 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ027-161615-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

315 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ028-161615-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

315 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ029-161615-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

315 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy with lows around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ030-161615-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

315 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs

around 80. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ031-161615-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

315 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ032-161615-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

315 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of. Highs around 90. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ033-161615-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

315 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ034-161615-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

315 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ036-161615-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

315 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs

around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ037-161615-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

315 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ038-161615-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

315 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ039-161615-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

315 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ040-161615-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

315 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ041-161615-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

315 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ042-161615-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

315 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ043-161615-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

315 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ044-161615-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

315 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of. Highs around 90.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

