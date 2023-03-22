TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

313 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

TXZ035-221615-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

313 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ026-221615-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

313 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ021-221615-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

313 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy

with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ022-221615-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

313 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ023-221615-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

313 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ024-221615-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

313 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Windy with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ025-221615-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

313 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ027-221615-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

313 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy

with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ028-221615-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

313 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Windy

with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ029-221615-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

313 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ030-221615-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

313 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ031-221615-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

313 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Windy with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ032-221615-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

313 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ033-221615-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

313 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ034-221615-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

313 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ036-221615-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

313 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ037-221615-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

313 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ038-221615-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

313 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ039-221615-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

313 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy blowing

dust this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ040-221615-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

313 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy

with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ041-221615-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

313 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ042-221615-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

313 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ043-221615-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

313 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ044-221615-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

313 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

