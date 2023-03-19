TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 18, 2023 _____ 055 FPUS54 KLUB 190819 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 319 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 TXZ035-191615- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 319 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ026-191615- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 319 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ021-191615- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 319 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Breezy and not as cool with lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ022-191615- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 319 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Breezy and not as cool with lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ023-191615- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 319 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ024-191615- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 319 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ025-191615- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 319 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ027-191615- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 319 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ028-191615- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 319 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ029-191615- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 319 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Breezy and not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ030-191615- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 319 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ031-191615- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 319 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ032-191615- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 319 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ033-191615- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 319 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ034-191615- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 319 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ036-191615- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 319 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ037-191615- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 319 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ038-191615- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 319 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ039-191615- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 319 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. $$ TXZ040-191615- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 319 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Breezy with lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ041-191615- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 319 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ042-191615- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 319 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ043-191615- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 319 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ044-191615- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 319 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$