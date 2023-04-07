TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 6, 2023

_____

907 FPUS54 KLCH 070806

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

306 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

TXZ180-072245-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

306 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ201-072245-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

306 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ515-072245-

Upper Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont and China

306 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ615-072245-

Lower Jefferson-

Including the cities of Nederland, Port Arthur,

Sea Rim State Park, and Sabine Pass

306 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ516-072245-

Northern Orange-

Including the city of Mauriceville

306 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ616-072245-

Southern Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Bridge City, and Vidor

306 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ259-072245-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

306 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ260-072245-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

306 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ261-072245-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

306 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ262-072245-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

306 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy

rainfall possible this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather