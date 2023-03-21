TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 20, 2023 _____ 383 FPUS54 KLCH 210805 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 305 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 TXZ180-212245- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 305 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ201-212245- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 305 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ515-212245- Upper Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont and China 305 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ615-212245- Lower Jefferson- Including the cities of Nederland, Port Arthur, Sea Rim State Park, and Sabine Pass 305 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ516-212245- Northern Orange- Including the city of Mauriceville 305 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ616-212245- Southern Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Bridge City, and Vidor 305 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ259-212245- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 305 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ260-212245- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 305 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ261-212245- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 305 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ262-212245- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 305 AM CDT Tue Mar 21 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$