FPUS54 KLCH

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

253 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

TXZ180-142245-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

253 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy and more humid with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ201-142245-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

253 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy and more humid with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ515-142245-

Upper Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont and China

253 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature rising into the mid 60s after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ615-142245-

Lower Jefferson-

Including the cities of Nederland, Port Arthur,

Sea Rim State Park, and Sabine Pass

253 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature rising into the upper 60s after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ516-142245-

Northern Orange-

Including the city of Mauriceville

253 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature rising into the mid 60s after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ616-142245-

Southern Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Bridge City, and Vidor

253 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ259-142245-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

253 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and more humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ260-142245-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

253 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and more humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Breezy with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ261-142245-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

253 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and more humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ262-142245-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

253 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and more humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

