TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 3, 2023

_____

763 FPUS54 KLCH 040947

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

347 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

TXZ180-042245-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

347 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ201-042245-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

347 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ215-042245-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

347 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ216-042245-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

347 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ259-042245-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

347 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ260-042245-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

347 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ261-042245-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

347 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ262-042245-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

347 AM CST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather