TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 19, 2023

420 FPUS54 KLCH 200953

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

353 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

TXZ180-202215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

353 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Very windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ201-202215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

353 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ215-202215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

353 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ216-202215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

353 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ259-202215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

353 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ260-202215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

353 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs around 80. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ261-202215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

353 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs around

80. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ262-202215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

353 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs around

80. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

