TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 24, 2023

_____

897 FPUS54 KHGX 250727

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

TXZ211-251500-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ237-251500-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ196-251500-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ195-251500-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny after midnight, then a chance of

thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ214-251500-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ210-251500-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight, then partly sunny this

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ227-251500-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ238-251500-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ198-251500-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms after midnight, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ213-251500-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ163-251500-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ235-251500-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ200-251500-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ176-251500-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ236-251500-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ199-251500-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ179-251500-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ178-251500-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ164-251500-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ177-251500-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ212-251500-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ197-251500-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ226-251500-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ300-251500-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ313-251500-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ338-251500-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ337-251500-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ336-251500-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ335-251500-

Coastal Jackson-

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ436-251500-

Matagorda Islands-

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Near steady temperature

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ437-251500-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ438-251500-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ439-251500-

Bolivar Peninsula-

227 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

