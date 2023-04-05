TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023 _____ 302 FPUS54 KHGX 052013 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 TXZ211-060900- Austin- Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ237-060900- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this evening. Cooler with lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ196-060900- Brazos- Including the cities of College Station and Bryan 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers this evening, then showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ195-060900- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers this evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ214-060900- Chambers- Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell, and Old River-Winfree 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ210-060900- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ227-060900- Fort Bend- Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ238-060900- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of League City and Friendswood 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ198-060900- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ213-060900- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ163-060900- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers this evening, then showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ235-060900- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers this evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ200-060900- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ176-060900- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers this evening, then showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ236-060900- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ199-060900- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ179-060900- Polk- Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ178-060900- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ164-060900- Trinity- Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ177-060900- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ212-060900- Waller- Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, and Waller 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ197-060900- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ226-060900- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ300-060900- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ313-060900- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ338-060900- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ337-060900- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ336-060900- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ335-060900- Coastal Jackson- 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers this evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ436-060900- Matagorda Islands- 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ437-060900- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ438-060900- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ439-060900- Bolivar Peninsula- 313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. 