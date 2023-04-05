TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly this evening. Cooler with lows around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this evening, then showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Cooler

with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Cooler

with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly this evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Cooler

with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers this

evening, then showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this evening, then showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Cooler

with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs around 60. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with lows

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly this evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly this evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Cooler

with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Jackson-

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this evening, then showers likely after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Matagorda Islands-

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly this evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly this evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Bolivar Peninsula-

313 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly this evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

