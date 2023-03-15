TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 14, 2023

_____

527 FPUS54 KHGX 150727

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

TXZ211-152100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ237-152100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs around

60. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ196-152100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and more humid

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ195-152100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ214-152100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

rising into the upper 60s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy, cooler with lows around 50. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ210-152100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ227-152100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ238-152100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ198-152100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and more humid

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ213-152100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 25 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ163-152100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with

lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ235-152100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ200-152100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

rising into the lower 60s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Breezy and more humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ176-152100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and much

cooler with lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ236-152100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ199-152100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Breezy and more humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ179-152100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Breezy and more humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ178-152100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Breezy and more humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ164-152100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 20 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ177-152100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy and more humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ212-152100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Breezy and more humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ197-152100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and more humid

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ226-152100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy

and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ300-152100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

rising into the mid 60s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ313-152100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

rising into the upper 60s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Windy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 25 to

30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs around

60. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ338-152100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing

to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ337-152100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ336-152100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ335-152100-

Coastal Jackson-

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Windy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ436-152100-

Matagorda Islands-

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows around 50. South winds

25 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cooler.

Less humid with highs around 60. North winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ437-152100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning.

Breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ438-152100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Temperature rising into the lower 70s after midnight. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. Windy,

cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 25 to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ439-152100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

227 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing

to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning.

Breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather