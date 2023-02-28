TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 27, 2023

870 FPUS54 KHGX 280857

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

TXZ211-282200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog after midnight. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ237-282200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Widespread fog after midnight, then areas of fog this

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ196-282200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ195-282200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ214-282200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ210-282200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ227-282200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight, then areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ238-282200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ198-282200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ213-282200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ163-282200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ235-282200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Widespread fog after midnight, then areas of fog this

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ200-282200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ176-282200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ236-282200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Widespread fog after midnight, then areas of fog this

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ199-282200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog this morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ179-282200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog this morning.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ178-282200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ164-282200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ177-282200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ212-282200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ197-282200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ226-282200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Widespread fog after midnight, then areas of fog this

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ300-282200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ313-282200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of fog this

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ338-282200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Patchy fog

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ337-282200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Patchy fog

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ336-282200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight, then areas

of fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy and much cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ335-282200-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Widespread fog after midnight, then areas of fog this

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ436-282200-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight, then patchy fog

this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy, cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ437-282200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight, then

patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ438-282200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight, then

patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ439-282200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

257 AM CST Tue Feb 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight, then patchy

fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

