TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 22, 2023

_____

041 FPUS54 KHGX 230757

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

TXZ211-241000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the day.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ237-241000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog through the day. Patchy fog this evening,

then areas of fog. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ196-241000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs

around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ195-241000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ214-241000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog, then areas of fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ210-241000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog through the day. Patchy fog. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ227-241000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog through the day. Patchy fog this evening,

then areas of fog. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ238-241000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog through the day, then patchy fog through

the night. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ198-241000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs

around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ213-241000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog, then areas of fog

this morning. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ163-241000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ235-241000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog through the day. Patchy fog this evening,

then areas of fog. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ200-241000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ176-241000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around

60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ236-241000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog through the day. Patchy fog this evening,

then areas of fog. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ199-241000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ179-241000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog, then areas of fog

this morning. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ178-241000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ164-241000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ177-241000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ212-241000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog, then areas of fog

this morning. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ197-241000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog, then areas of fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ226-241000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog through the day. Patchy fog this evening,

then areas of fog. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ300-241000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog, then areas of fog. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ313-241000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog through the day, then patchy fog through

the night. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ338-241000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog through the day. Patchy fog through the

night, then areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ337-241000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog through the day, then patchy fog through

the night. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ336-241000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog through the day. Patchy fog this evening,

then areas of fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower

70s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ335-241000-

Coastal Jackson-

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog through the day. Patchy fog this evening,

then areas of fog. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ436-241000-

Matagorda Islands-

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog through the day, then patchy fog through

the night. Areas of fog. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy

fog in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ437-241000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog through the day, then patchy fog through

the night. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ438-241000-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog through the day, then patchy fog through

the night. Areas of dense fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ439-241000-

Bolivar Peninsula-

157 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog through the day, then patchy fog through

the night. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

