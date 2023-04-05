TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023 _____ 945 FPUS54 KFWD 052003 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 TXZ119-060015- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ118-060015- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ159-060015- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ158-060015- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ104-060015- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ103-060015- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ093-060015- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ092-060015- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ091-060015- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ102-060015- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ101-060015- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ100-060015- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ115-060015- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ116-060015- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ117-060015- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ131-060015- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ132-060015- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ130-060015- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ129-060015- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ141-060015- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ142-060015- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ156-060015- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ157-060015- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ143-060015- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ144-060015- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ133-060015- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ134-060015- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ145-060015- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ146-060015- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ161-060015- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ160-060015- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ174-060015- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ175-060015- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ162-060015- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ147-060015- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ148-060015- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ135-060015- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ122-060015- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ121-060015- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ120-060015- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ105-060015- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ123-060015- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ107-060015- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ106-060015- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ095-060015- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ094-060015- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 303 PM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather