TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 1, 2023

_____

217 FPUS54 KFWD 011815

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

TXZ119-012315-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ118-012315-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ159-012315-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ158-012315-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ104-012315-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ103-012315-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

TXZ093-012315-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ092-012315-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ091-012315-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ102-012315-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ101-012315-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ100-012315-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ115-012315-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ116-012315-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ117-012315-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ131-012315-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ132-012315-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ130-012315-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ129-012315-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

TXZ141-012315-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ142-012315-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ156-012315-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ157-012315-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ143-012315-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ144-012315-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

TXZ133-012315-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ134-012315-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ145-012315-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

TXZ146-012315-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ161-012315-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ160-012315-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ174-012315-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ175-012315-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ162-012315-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ147-012315-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ148-012315-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ135-012315-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ122-012315-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

TXZ121-012315-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ120-012315-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ105-012315-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures

falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ123-012315-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

TXZ107-012315-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures

falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ106-012315-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures

falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ095-012315-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ094-012315-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

115 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool. More humid with lows

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

clear with a chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather