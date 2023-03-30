TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 29, 2023 _____ 684 FPUS54 KFWD 300903 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 TXZ119-302145- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ118-302145- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ159-302145- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ158-302145- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ104-302145- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ103-302145- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ093-302145- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ092-302145- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ091-302145- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ102-302145- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ101-302145- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ100-302145- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ115-302145- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ116-302145- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs around 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ117-302145- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ131-302145- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ132-302145- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ130-302145- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Less humid with highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ129-302145- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ141-302145- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ142-302145- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ156-302145- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ157-302145- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ143-302145- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ144-302145- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ133-302145- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ134-302145- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible, decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ145-302145- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ146-302145- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ161-302145- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ160-302145- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ174-302145- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ175-302145- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ162-302145- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ147-302145- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ148-302145- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ135-302145- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ122-302145- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ121-302145- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ120-302145- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ105-302145- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ123-302145- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ107-302145- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ106-302145- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ095-302145- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ094-302145- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 403 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather