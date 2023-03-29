TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 28, 2023

109 FPUS54 KFWD 290844

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

TXZ119-292115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ118-292115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ159-292115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ158-292115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ104-292115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ103-292115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ093-292115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to

40 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ092-292115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts

up to 40 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ091-292115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ102-292115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are

possible.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts

up to 40 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ101-292115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to

40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ100-292115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up

to 40 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ115-292115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up

to 40 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ116-292115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are

possible. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ117-292115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to

40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts

up to 40 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ131-292115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ132-292115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ130-292115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ129-292115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to

40 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ141-292115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph with wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ142-292115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs around 80. West winds 15 to 20 mph with wind

gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ156-292115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Less humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ157-292115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

TXZ143-292115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ144-292115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Less humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up

to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ133-292115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ134-292115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ145-292115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ146-292115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph

are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ161-292115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ160-292115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ174-292115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ175-292115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ162-292115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts

up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ147-292115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ148-292115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ135-292115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ122-292115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with

highs around 80. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ121-292115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ120-292115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. South

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ105-292115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ123-292115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ107-292115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ106-292115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool. More humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ095-292115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ094-292115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

344 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool. More humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

after midnight. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph are

possible. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

