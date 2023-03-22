TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 21, 2023

277 FPUS54 KFWD 220751

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

TXZ119-221230-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ118-221230-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ159-221230-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ158-221230-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ104-221230-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ103-221230-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ093-221230-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ092-221230-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ091-221230-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ102-221230-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ101-221230-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ100-221230-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ115-221230-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ116-221230-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ117-221230-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ131-221230-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ132-221230-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ130-221230-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ129-221230-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ141-221230-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ142-221230-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ156-221230-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ157-221230-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ143-221230-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ144-221230-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ133-221230-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ134-221230-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ145-221230-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ146-221230-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ161-221230-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ160-221230-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ174-221230-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ175-221230-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ162-221230-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ147-221230-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ148-221230-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ135-221230-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ122-221230-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ121-221230-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ120-221230-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ105-221230-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ123-221230-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ107-221230-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ106-221230-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ095-221230-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ094-221230-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

251 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

