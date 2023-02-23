TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 22, 2023 _____ 099 FPUS54 KFWD 230900 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 TXZ119-232215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ118-232215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ159-232215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy, warmer with highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ158-232215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy, warmer with highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ104-232215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ103-232215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ093-232215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ092-232215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ091-232215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ102-232215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ101-232215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ100-232215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ115-232215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ116-232215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ117-232215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ131-232215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ132-232215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ130-232215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ129-232215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and much warmer with highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ141-232215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and much warmer with highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ142-232215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, warmer with highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ156-232215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, warmer with highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ157-232215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, warmer with highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ143-232215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ144-232215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ133-232215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ134-232215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ145-232215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ146-232215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ161-232215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ160-232215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Warmer with highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ174-232215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ175-232215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after midnight. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ162-232215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ147-232215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ148-232215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ135-232215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer with highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ122-232215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ121-232215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ120-232215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ105-232215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ123-232215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ107-232215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ106-232215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ095-232215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ094-232215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 300 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$