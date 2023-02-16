TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 15, 2023

318 FPUS54 KFWD 160907

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

TXZ119-162300-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ118-162300-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ159-162300-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 17 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ158-162300-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ104-162300-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

TXZ103-162300-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

TXZ093-162300-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ092-162300-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ091-162300-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

Wind chill values as low as 19 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ102-162300-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are

possible this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ101-162300-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

Wind chill values as low as 18 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ100-162300-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

Wind chill values as low as 17 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ115-162300-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

Wind chill values as low as 19 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ116-162300-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ117-162300-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to

35 mph are possible, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ131-162300-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ132-162300-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ130-162300-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ129-162300-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

Wind chill values as low as 18 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ141-162300-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ142-162300-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ156-162300-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ157-162300-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs around

50. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ143-162300-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 17 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ144-162300-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ133-162300-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ134-162300-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 19 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ145-162300-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ146-162300-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 19 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ161-162300-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ160-162300-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ174-162300-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ175-162300-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ162-162300-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 18 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 17 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ147-162300-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ148-162300-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 17 after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 16 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ135-162300-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ122-162300-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ121-162300-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ120-162300-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 18 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ105-162300-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ123-162300-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ107-162300-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ106-162300-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ095-162300-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ094-162300-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

307 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

