TX Forecast for Thursday, April 20, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Breezy and warmer;89;66;S;21;53%;7%;10

Abilene Dyess;Windy and warmer;90;66;S;21;46%;6%;10

Alice;Warmer with a shower;86;71;SE;15;73%;57%;3

Alpine;Breezy with sunshine;84;54;SW;14;14%;0%;11

Amarillo;Partly sunny, warm;84;41;WSW;21;13%;9%;10

Angleton;A morning shower;81;69;SE;14;71%;50%;4

Arlington;A strong t-storm;82;68;S;15;73%;55%;3

Austin;A t-storm around;81;67;SSE;9;81%;55%;3

Austin Bergstrom;A t-storm around;80;67;SSE;13;84%;55%;3

Bay;A morning shower;81;70;SE;14;76%;56%;5

Beaumont;Warmer;83;68;SE;14;69%;55%;5

Beeville;A t-storm around;82;70;SE;14;76%;47%;3

Borger;Breezy in the p.m.;88;42;WSW;17;11%;10%;9

Bowie;A strong t-storm;83;66;S;18;74%;50%;4

Breckenridge;Increasingly windy;88;67;S;18;60%;30%;10

Brenham;A morning shower;80;68;SSE;11;80%;47%;3

Bridgeport;A strong t-storm;84;67;S;15;69%;48%;4

Brownsville;Increasingly windy;85;74;SE;18;74%;44%;3

Brownwood;A strong t-storm;86;66;SSE;15;67%;55%;7

Burnet;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;66;SSE;10;87%;66%;3

Canadian;Very warm;89;45;WSW;16;23%;9%;9

Castroville;A t-storm around;82;69;SSE;10;78%;55%;4

Childress;Increasingly windy;89;51;SSW;19;25%;8%;9

Cleburne;A strong t-storm;82;68;S;16;79%;55%;2

College Station;Breezy and warmer;81;68;SSE;14;73%;30%;3

Comanche;A strong t-storm;86;64;S;16;70%;44%;3

Conroe;Humid and warmer;81;65;SSE;12;72%;43%;3

Corpus Christi;A stray thunderstorm;83;74;SE;19;76%;47%;3

Corsicana;A strong t-storm;81;68;S;16;77%;64%;2

Cotulla;A t-storm around;89;72;ESE;11;66%;49%;5

Dalhart;Windy in the p.m.;82;36;WNW;18;16%;11%;9

Dallas Love;A strong t-storm;82;68;S;14;74%;64%;3

Dallas Redbird;A strong t-storm;81;67;S;15;76%;64%;2

Dallas/Ft Worth;A strong t-storm;82;67;S;19;73%;55%;2

Decatur;A strong t-storm;81;67;S;15;75%;55%;4

Del Rio;A t-storm around;88;71;SSE;10;67%;55%;3

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A t-storm around;85;68;SE;11;74%;55%;3

Denton;A strong t-storm;82;67;S;20;76%;53%;3

Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;92;65;SE;7;51%;6%;11

Dumas;Increasingly windy;82;36;W;20;14%;10%;9

Edinburg;Breezy and humid;85;73;SE;14;73%;12%;3

El Paso;Sunshine and windy;85;58;WNW;18;12%;0%;11

Ellington;Warmer;82;69;SE;15;69%;42%;3

Falfurrias;Warmer with a shower;86;71;SE;12;74%;55%;3

Fort Hood;A strong t-storm;81;67;SSE;14;81%;64%;3

Fort Worth;A strong t-storm;82;67;S;17;76%;51%;2

Fort Worth Alliance;A strong t-storm;82;66;S;20;76%;55%;2

Fort Worth Nas;A strong t-storm;83;67;S;18;77%;51%;2

Fort Worth Spinks;A strong t-storm;82;68;S;16;75%;55%;2

Fredericksburg;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;65;S;10;85%;57%;3

Gainesville;A strong t-storm;80;65;S;17;79%;53%;2

Galveston;A morning shower;81;73;SE;16;71%;42%;4

Gatesville;A strong t-storm;82;67;SSE;13;83%;55%;3

Georgetown;A t-storm around;80;68;SSE;12;84%;55%;3

Giddings;A t-storm around;78;66;SSE;10;84%;50%;3

Gilmer;A t-storm around;81;66;SSE;10;63%;44%;3

Graham;A strong t-storm;89;66;S;13;64%;55%;10

Granbury;A strong t-storm;84;68;S;15;74%;47%;3

Grand Prairie;A strong t-storm;82;68;S;15;74%;51%;3

Greenville;A strong t-storm;79;66;S;16;80%;64%;2

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunny;77;56;W;33;14%;0%;11

Hamilton;A strong t-storm;82;66;S;16;77%;55%;5

Harlingen;Breezy and humid;85;73;SE;17;73%;27%;3

Hearne;A t-storm around;81;68;SSE;12;79%;50%;3

Hebbronville;Low clouds may break;85;70;SE;12;74%;30%;3

Henderson;A morning shower;84;67;SSE;11;55%;44%;3

Hereford;Partly sunny, warm;85;42;WSW;19;14%;8%;10

Hillsboro;A strong t-storm;82;67;S;16;84%;55%;3

Hondo;A t-storm around;81;68;SSE;11;82%;55%;4

Houston;A morning shower;82;68;SE;14;69%;42%;3

Houston (Hobby Airport);Warmer;83;69;SE;15;65%;42%;3

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A morning shower;82;69;SE;15;67%;42%;3

Houston / Southwest Airport;A morning shower;82;68;SE;15;72%;42%;3

Houston Clover;A morning shower;82;69;SE;15;68%;42%;3

Houston Hooks;A morning shower;81;67;SE;12;70%;43%;3

Houston Hull;A morning shower;83;70;SE;14;70%;43%;3

Houston Intercontinental;Warmer;81;68;SE;14;69%;42%;3

Huntsville;Humid and warmer;82;67;SSE;10;67%;45%;3

Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;82;75;SE;16;74%;45%;3

Jacksonville;A t-storm around;80;65;S;11;71%;43%;3

Jasper;Warmer;83;64;SSE;8;72%;55%;5

Junction;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;66;S;11;74%;61%;3

Kellyusa Airport;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;69;SSE;11;79%;46%;4

Kerrville;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;64;S;11;87%;56%;5

Killeen;A strong t-storm;81;67;SSE;14;81%;64%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;A strong t-storm;81;67;SSE;14;82%;55%;3

Kingsville Nas;Windy with a shower;86;72;SE;18;74%;55%;3

La Grange;Mostly cloudy, humid;80;67;SSE;12;85%;36%;3

Lago Vista;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;66;SSE;9;86%;66%;3

Lancaster;A strong t-storm;80;66;S;14;81%;64%;2

Laredo;Breezy and humid;90;74;SE;15;62%;36%;5

Llano;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;67;SSE;10;75%;77%;5

Longview;A t-storm around;83;66;SSE;12;62%;44%;3

Lubbock;Breezy in the p.m.;89;52;WSW;17;17%;7%;10

Lufkin;Humid and warmer;84;66;SSE;11;67%;43%;5

Mcallen;Breezy and humid;85;73;SE;15;71%;44%;3

Mcgregor;A strong t-storm;83;67;SSE;16;76%;45%;3

Mckinney;A strong t-storm;80;67;S;19;78%;64%;2

Mesquite;A strong t-storm;80;66;S;15;79%;64%;2

Midland;Warm, turning breezy;91;60;SW;16;27%;5%;10

Midland Airpark;Warm, turning breezy;91;60;SW;16;27%;5%;10

Midlothian;A strong t-storm;81;66;S;15;78%;64%;2

Mineola;A t-storm around;81;66;S;8;71%;45%;2

Mineral Wells;A strong t-storm;87;67;S;18;65%;50%;3

Mount Pleasant;A t-storm around;80;66;S;14;69%;55%;3

Nacogdoches;A morning shower;83;65;SSE;11;70%;42%;4

New Braunfels;A t-storm around;81;68;SSE;14;81%;44%;3

Odessa;Increasingly windy;90;59;WSW;17;25%;5%;10

Orange;Cloudy and warmer;83;69;SE;12;70%;27%;5

Palacios;A morning shower;82;73;SE;18;76%;55%;4

Palestine;A t-storm around;81;67;SSE;11;75%;43%;3

Pampa;Breezy and very warm;87;42;WSW;18;17%;9%;9

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, warm;88;43;WSW;18;15%;10%;9

Paris;A strong t-storm;78;66;S;14;76%;64%;2

Pecos;Increasingly windy;91;57;W;16;12%;4%;10

Perryton;Windy in the p.m.;84;37;WNW;18;20%;11%;9

Plainview;Breezy in the p.m.;85;45;WSW;16;15%;7%;10

Pleasanton;A t-storm around;84;69;SSE;10;75%;55%;3

Port Aransas;A t-storm in spots;79;73;SE;16;81%;45%;3

Port Isabel;Windy and humid;80;74;SE;21;81%;44%;3

Port Lavaca;A morning shower;82;74;SE;18;76%;55%;5

Randolph AFB;A t-storm around;80;68;SSE;11;80%;44%;3

Robstown;Breezy with a shower;83;72;SE;18;75%;57%;3

Rockport;Breezy and humid;81;74;SE;16;78%;15%;5

Rocksprings;A t-storm around;77;63;SSE;12;82%;55%;5

San Angelo;Lots of sun, breezy;90;64;S;15;53%;7%;10

San Antonio;A t-storm around;82;70;SSE;11;78%;55%;4

San Antonio Stinson;A t-storm around;83;70;SSE;11;76%;55%;3

San Marcos;A t-storm around;81;68;SSE;14;83%;55%;3

Seminole;Breezy in the p.m.;88;52;WSW;15;21%;6%;10

Sherman-Denison;A strong t-storm;80;66;S;18;78%;54%;2

Snyder;Breezy in the p.m.;91;58;SSW;16;39%;6%;10

Sonora;A strong t-storm;84;65;SSE;14;71%;57%;5

Stephenville;A strong t-storm;85;65;S;15;70%;46%;3

Sulphur Springs;A strong t-storm;79;67;S;11;74%;64%;2

Sweetwater;Breezy and very warm;93;64;S;19;43%;6%;10

Temple;A strong t-storm;81;67;SSE;17;82%;55%;3

Terrell;A strong t-storm;80;66;S;15;80%;64%;2

Tyler;A t-storm around;83;67;S;15;66%;44%;3

Uvalde;A t-storm around;82;67;SE;9;82%;55%;4

Vernon;Windy and hot;93;58;S;21;49%;9%;9

Victoria;Increasingly windy;83;71;SE;17;76%;55%;3

Waco;A strong t-storm;82;67;SSE;17;79%;55%;3

Weslaco;Breezy and humid;85;73;SE;15;72%;44%;3

Wharton;A morning shower;81;68;SE;14;76%;55%;3

Wichita Falls;A strong t-storm;88;62;S;20;61%;45%;9

Wink;Mostly sunny, windy;91;53;W;19;14%;5%;10

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;89;73;SE;11;67%;20%;4

