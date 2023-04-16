TX Forecast for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Sunshine and breezy;84;59;S;18;30%;4%;10

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;58;S;18;27%;4%;10

Alice;Increasingly windy;85;63;SE;15;51%;29%;11

Alpine;A t-storm around;80;57;SSE;14;34%;79%;11

Amarillo;Breezy in the p.m.;82;53;S;18;29%;32%;9

Angleton;Partly sunny;77;59;SSE;9;46%;7%;10

Arlington;Breezy in the p.m.;81;59;S;12;36%;9%;10

Austin;Mostly sunny;79;60;S;8;38%;23%;10

Austin Bergstrom;Breezy in the p.m.;79;56;SSE;11;44%;24%;10

Bay;Sun, some clouds;79;59;SSE;10;45%;10%;10

Beaumont;Sunny and nice;78;54;SSE;8;45%;3%;10

Beeville;Breezy in the p.m.;82;63;SE;13;45%;28%;11

Borger;Partly sunny, warmer;86;57;SSW;15;24%;31%;9

Bowie;Mostly sunny;81;58;S;13;34%;9%;9

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;61;S;15;32%;4%;10

Brenham;Sun, some clouds;77;55;SSE;7;48%;17%;10

Bridgeport;Breezy in the p.m.;81;57;S;13;36%;8%;9

Brownsville;Breezy in the p.m.;85;69;SE;14;61%;31%;11

Brownwood;Sunshine and breezy;82;58;S;14;33%;6%;10

Burnet;Partly sunny;77;58;S;11;35%;16%;10

Canadian;Increasingly windy;83;53;S;18;30%;47%;9

Castroville;Sunny and pleasant;82;62;SE;10;40%;12%;10

Childress;Increasingly windy;83;55;S;18;31%;48%;9

Cleburne;Breezy in the p.m.;80;57;S;13;39%;9%;10

College Station;Partly sunny;78;56;SSE;10;42%;17%;10

Comanche;Breezy with sunshine;82;57;S;14;32%;7%;10

Conroe;Some sun;77;53;SSE;7;47%;9%;10

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;67;SE;18;57%;26%;11

Corsicana;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;S;11;43%;12%;10

Cotulla;Breezy in the p.m.;87;65;SE;12;41%;27%;11

Dalhart;Breezy in the p.m.;83;45;S;16;26%;5%;9

Dallas Love;Breezy in the p.m.;82;60;S;12;35%;10%;9

Dallas Redbird;Sunny and pleasant;80;57;S;11;37%;10%;10

Dallas/Ft Worth;Breezy in the p.m.;82;59;S;14;34%;10%;9

Decatur;Mostly sunny;80;58;S;13;34%;9%;9

Del Rio;Increasingly windy;86;64;SE;16;34%;73%;10

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and breezy;84;63;SE;15;37%;85%;10

Denton;Breezy in the p.m.;82;58;S;14;39%;10%;9

Dryden;Increasingly windy;83;59;SE;15;33%;76%;10

Dumas;Warmer with sunshine;83;50;SSW;17;26%;8%;9

Edinburg;Breezy in the p.m.;85;68;SE;13;59%;34%;11

El Paso;Breezy in the p.m.;88;62;WSW;12;18%;0%;10

Ellington;Partly sunny;76;58;SSE;10;43%;6%;10

Falfurrias;Breezy in the p.m.;84;65;SE;13;57%;32%;11

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;77;59;S;12;36%;17%;10

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;82;58;S;13;36%;8%;9

Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy in the p.m.;81;58;S;14;36%;10%;9

Fort Worth Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;83;60;S;14;36%;8%;9

Fort Worth Spinks;Breezy in the p.m.;81;57;S;12;40%;9%;10

Fredericksburg;Sunny;78;58;SSE;10;38%;9%;10

Gainesville;Warmer;81;57;S;13;39%;8%;9

Galveston;Partly sunny;76;67;SSE;11;44%;4%;10

Gatesville;Sunny and pleasant;78;59;S;11;39%;27%;10

Georgetown;Mostly sunny;78;58;S;10;39%;27%;10

Giddings;Sun, some clouds;77;55;SSE;7;45%;22%;10

Gilmer;Sunny and warmer;79;52;SSW;7;42%;6%;9

Graham;Mostly sunny;83;59;S;11;33%;6%;9

Granbury;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;57;S;14;37%;11%;10

Grand Prairie;Breezy in the p.m.;82;59;S;12;36%;9%;9

Greenville;Breezy in the p.m.;79;56;S;11;47%;11%;9

Guadalupe Pass;Windy;80;56;W;20;28%;0%;11

Hamilton;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;57;S;14;35%;12%;10

Harlingen;Breezy in the p.m.;84;67;SE;15;61%;31%;11

Hearne;Partly sunny;76;55;SSE;8;48%;16%;10

Hebbronville;Breezy in the p.m.;84;64;SE;12;55%;12%;11

Henderson;Sunny and pleasant;80;53;S;6;38%;8%;10

Hereford;Breezy in the p.m.;82;51;S;16;31%;16%;10

Hillsboro;Breezy in the p.m.;79;57;S;13;42%;11%;10

Hondo;Breezy in the p.m.;82;60;SE;12;41%;61%;10

Houston;Partly sunny;78;58;SSE;9;42%;7%;10

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;78;60;SSE;11;40%;7%;10

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sun, some clouds;78;60;SSE;11;39%;8%;10

Houston / Southwest Airport;Some sun;77;55;SSE;11;44%;8%;10

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;77;58;SSE;11;42%;7%;10

Houston Hooks;Sun, some clouds;78;55;SSE;8;43%;9%;10

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;79;57;SSE;11;43%;9%;10

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;78;57;SSE;10;43%;8%;10

Huntsville;Sun, some clouds;79;55;SSE;6;43%;11%;10

Ingleside;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;68;SE;15;54%;19%;11

Jacksonville;Sunny and pleasant;79;54;S;6;41%;10%;10

Jasper;Sunny and nice;79;50;S;5;47%;2%;10

Junction;Breezy in the p.m.;82;59;SSE;12;33%;7%;10

Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and pleasant;80;62;SSE;10;43%;17%;10

Kerrville;Plenty of sunshine;80;58;SSE;11;40%;9%;10

Killeen;Mostly sunny;77;59;S;12;36%;17%;10

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;78;59;S;12;38%;18%;10

Kingsville Nas;Increasingly windy;83;66;SE;16;57%;27%;11

La Grange;Sun, some clouds;79;58;SSE;7;44%;23%;10

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;77;58;S;9;37%;19%;10

Lancaster;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;S;11;42%;10%;10

Laredo;Breezy and very warm;87;69;SE;14;44%;27%;9

Llano;Mostly sunny;80;60;SSE;10;34%;11%;10

Longview;Sunny and warmer;80;52;SSW;7;41%;6%;10

Lubbock;Breezy in the p.m.;81;56;S;17;30%;10%;10

Lufkin;Plenty of sunshine;80;53;S;6;43%;7%;10

Mcallen;Breezy in the p.m.;85;69;SE;13;57%;83%;11

Mcgregor;Breezy in the p.m.;77;57;S;13;40%;15%;10

Mckinney;Breezy in the p.m.;80;57;S;12;41%;11%;9

Mesquite;Sunny and pleasant;80;56;S;11;40%;10%;9

Midland;Partly sunny, breezy;82;59;S;18;30%;11%;10

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, breezy;82;59;S;18;30%;11%;10

Midlothian;Sunny and pleasant;80;56;S;11;42%;10%;10

Mineola;Sunny and pleasant;79;52;SSW;7;45%;8%;9

Mineral Wells;Breezy in the p.m.;83;56;S;14;34%;11%;10

Mount Pleasant;Sunny and warmer;78;52;SSW;8;47%;6%;9

Nacogdoches;Sunny and warmer;79;50;S;7;46%;8%;10

New Braunfels;Breezy in the p.m.;80;60;SSE;11;43%;21%;10

Odessa;Partly sunny, windy;81;59;S;20;31%;13%;10

Orange;Sunny and pleasant;78;56;SSE;6;45%;2%;10

Palacios;Breezy in the p.m.;77;65;SE;14;51%;13%;10

Palestine;Sunny and nice;79;54;S;8;44%;12%;10

Pampa;A t-storm around;81;54;S;18;32%;46%;9

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Warmer;86;54;S;16;25%;32%;9

Paris;Sunny and nice;78;54;SSW;10;41%;8%;9

Pecos;Warmer;87;54;SSE;9;29%;10%;10

Perryton;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;50;S;15;29%;29%;9

Plainview;A t-storm around;80;52;S;18;33%;46%;10

Pleasanton;Sunny;83;62;SE;10;46%;19%;10

Port Aransas;Breezy in the p.m.;79;69;SE;15;57%;18%;11

Port Isabel;Sunlit and breezy;80;70;SE;16;65%;29%;11

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;66;SSE;14;53%;19%;10

Randolph AFB;Abundant sunshine;79;59;SSE;10;43%;19%;10

Robstown;Breezy in the p.m.;83;67;SE;17;54%;28%;11

Rockport;Breezy in the p.m.;80;69;SSE;15;54%;19%;11

Rocksprings;Increasingly windy;78;57;SSE;16;35%;61%;11

San Angelo;Partly sunny, breezy;84;59;S;15;31%;5%;10

San Antonio;Abundant sunshine;81;62;SSE;10;42%;17%;10

San Antonio Stinson;Nice with sunshine;81;62;SE;10;41%;19%;10

San Marcos;Breezy in the p.m.;78;58;SSE;12;43%;80%;10

Seminole;Partly sunny;81;51;S;13;35%;27%;10

Sherman-Denison;Breezy in the p.m.;80;58;S;12;39%;9%;9

Snyder;Partly sunny, breezy;82;57;S;18;31%;7%;10

Sonora;Increasingly windy;81;58;SSE;17;32%;30%;10

Stephenville;Breezy in the p.m.;80;55;S;12;33%;10%;10

Sulphur Springs;Sunny and nice;79;56;SSW;9;44%;9%;9

Sweetwater;Breezy with some sun;85;59;S;18;29%;4%;10

Temple;Breezy in the p.m.;77;57;S;13;44%;16%;10

Terrell;Sunny and pleasant;79;55;S;11;46%;10%;9

Tyler;Sunny and warmer;80;54;S;8;42%;8%;10

Uvalde;Breezy in the p.m.;82;60;SE;11;41%;61%;10

Vernon;Increasingly windy;85;56;S;17;35%;11%;9

Victoria;Breezy in the p.m.;81;60;SE;13;48%;22%;10

Waco;Breezy in the p.m.;78;57;SSE;13;42%;15%;10

Weslaco;Breezy in the p.m.;84;68;SE;13;58%;35%;11

Wharton;Partly sunny;79;55;SE;9;46%;11%;10

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;57;S;16;34%;6%;9

Wink;Increasingly windy;85;54;SSE;16;28%;11%;10

Zapata;Sunny and beautiful;86;68;SE;10;51%;19%;11

