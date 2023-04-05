TX Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Partly sunny;69;46;ENE;12;30%;44%;9 Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;68;45;ENE;15;27%;44%;9 Alice;A shower and t-storm;59;54;NNW;12;100%;100%;2 Alpine;Breezy in the p.m.;68;41;E;12;25%;40%;10 Amarillo;Mostly sunny;62;33;SE;13;29%;6%;8 Angleton;A shower and t-storm;70;60;NE;11;91%;100%;2 Arlington;Breezy and cooler;61;48;ENE;15;48%;55%;3 Austin;Thunderstorms;53;49;NNE;10;84%;100%;2 Austin Bergstrom;Thunderstorms;53;50;NNE;15;92%;100%;2 Bay;A shower and t-storm;67;59;NE;10;99%;100%;2 Beaumont;A shower and t-storm;69;58;NE;9;92%;100%;2 Beeville;A shower and t-storm;58;54;NNE;11;99%;100%;2 Borger;Mostly sunny;64;36;SE;10;26%;6%;8 Bowie;Partial sunshine;64;46;ENE;9;38%;20%;8 Breckenridge;Clouds and sun;68;46;ENE;9;35%;57%;9 Brenham;Heavy thunderstorms;57;51;NNE;9;100%;100%;2 Bridgeport;Some sun;65;47;E;10;40%;67%;8 Brownsville;A t-storm, cooler;71;60;NW;10;87%;100%;3 Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;66;46;ENE;11;37%;73%;4 Burnet;A t-storm in spots;53;46;NE;11;71%;95%;2 Canadian;Mostly sunny;64;26;ESE;9;29%;6%;8 Castroville;A couple of t-storms;57;52;NE;11;86%;100%;2 Childress;Mostly sunny;65;36;E;10;26%;6%;8 Cleburne;Breezy;59;47;NE;15;56%;55%;3 College Station;Thunderstorms;56;51;NNE;13;96%;100%;2 Comanche;Mostly cloudy;65;45;ENE;10;45%;74%;3 Conroe;Heavy thunderstorms;58;53;NE;9;100%;100%;2 Corpus Christi;A shower and t-storm;64;60;N;15;98%;100%;2 Corsicana;A t-storm around;56;48;NE;10;72%;82%;2 Cotulla;Cloudy, a t-storm;59;55;N;11;89%;99%;2 Dalhart;Mostly sunny, warmer;62;29;SE;11;34%;5%;8 Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;62;48;ENE;10;48%;54%;3 Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;58;47;NE;12;54%;55%;2 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Breezy;62;48;ENE;16;46%;51%;3 Decatur;Clouds and sun;63;47;ENE;10;40%;44%;6 Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;71;56;NNE;8;35%;85%;3 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;68;54;NNE;9;38%;85%;3 Denton;Mostly cloudy;64;47;ENE;13;45%;69%;4 Dryden;Breezy in the p.m.;74;49;E;13;23%;26%;9 Dumas;Mostly sunny;60;30;SE;11;33%;5%;8 Edinburg;Cloudy, a t-storm;62;56;NW;10;98%;100%;2 El Paso;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;49;ESE;9;12%;2%;9 Ellington;A shower and t-storm;66;58;NE;12;98%;100%;2 Falfurrias;A shower and t-storm;59;53;NW;9;100%;100%;2 Fort Hood;A t-storm in spots;54;47;NE;13;72%;95%;2 Fort Worth;Rather cloudy;63;48;ENE;12;47%;50%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Mainly cloudy;63;46;ENE;14;47%;70%;4 Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;63;47;ENE;13;46%;50%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;60;47;NE;11;52%;55%;3 Fredericksburg;A stray p.m. t-storm;56;47;NE;10;70%;89%;2 Gainesville;Some sun;65;45;ENE;11;40%;15%;8 Galveston;A shower and t-storm;74;63;NE;11;88%;100%;2 Gatesville;A t-storm around;56;47;NNE;11;66%;55%;2 Georgetown;A thunderstorm;53;47;NNE;11;82%;100%;2 Giddings;Thunderstorms;52;46;NE;8;100%;100%;2 Gilmer;A t-storm in spots;52;46;NE;8;78%;82%;2 Graham;Partly sunny;67;45;E;10;35%;43%;8 Granbury;Mainly cloudy;62;46;ENE;11;49%;51%;3 Grand Prairie;Breezy and cooler;61;48;NE;15;49%;55%;3 Greenville;Mostly cloudy;58;47;ENE;12;60%;44%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunshine;61;44;E;29;22%;0%;9 Hamilton;Cooler;61;47;NE;13;53%;44%;3 Harlingen;Cloudy, a t-storm;67;58;NW;11;95%;100%;2 Hearne;Thunderstorms;54;49;NNE;11;96%;100%;2 Hebbronville;A shower and t-storm;57;51;NW;9;98%;99%;2 Henderson;A shower and t-storm;56;48;NE;9;78%;100%;2 Hereford;Mostly sunny;65;29;SE;11;30%;6%;8 Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;56;46;NE;14;70%;73%;2 Hondo;A couple of t-storms;58;52;NE;15;77%;100%;2 Houston;A shower and t-storm;63;57;NE;10;98%;100%;2 Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower and t-storm;66;59;NE;14;95%;100%;2 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A shower and t-storm;65;59;NE;15;95%;100%;2 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A shower and t-storm;65;59;NE;14;97%;100%;2 Houston Clover;A shower and t-storm;66;59;NE;14;96%;100%;2 Houston Hooks;Heavy thunderstorms;61;55;NE;10;99%;100%;2 Houston Hull;A shower and t-storm;64;58;NE;13;97%;100%;2 Houston Intercontinental;A shower and t-storm;62;57;NE;14;97%;100%;2 Huntsville;Thunderstorms;56;52;NE;6;100%;100%;2 Ingleside;A shower and t-storm;67;60;NNE;15;94%;100%;2 Jacksonville;A stray a.m. t-storm;52;46;NE;9;95%;96%;2 Jasper;Heavy thunderstorms;60;54;NNE;7;100%;100%;2 Junction;Breezy in the p.m.;63;48;NE;14;40%;88%;3 Kellyusa Airport;Heavy thunderstorms;55;52;NE;15;86%;100%;2 Kerrville;A p.m. t-storm;56;48;NE;11;70%;98%;3 Killeen;A t-storm in spots;54;47;NE;13;72%;95%;2 Killeen\/Ft Hood;A stray thunderstorm;54;48;NNE;13;72%;95%;2 Kingsville Nas;A shower and t-storm;60;56;NNW;15;100%;99%;2 La Grange;Heavy thunderstorms;55;48;NE;9;100%;100%;2 Lago Vista;A p.m. t-storm;53;46;NE;9;77%;100%;2 Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;57;46;NE;11;61%;55%;2 Laredo;A strong t-storm;62;58;N;11;78%;82%;2 Llano;A t-storm in spots;60;47;NE;10;59%;94%;2 Longview;A t-storm in spots;55;47;NE;9;80%;84%;2 Lubbock;Sunshine;65;39;E;13;25%;8%;9 Lufkin;Thunderstorms;56;51;NE;10;100%;99%;2 Mcallen;Cloudy, a t-storm;61;57;NW;10;98%;99%;2 Mcgregor;A t-storm in spots;55;49;NE;14;72%;95%;2 Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;61;46;ENE;13;52%;66%;3 Mesquite;Rather cloudy;58;47;NE;12;59%;55%;2 Midland;Mostly sunny;70;45;E;14;23%;15%;9 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;70;45;E;14;23%;15%;9 Midlothian;Breezy in the a.m.;56;45;NE;13;63%;55%;2 Mineola;A t-storm in spots;54;45;NE;7;76%;82%;2 Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;66;46;ENE;12;39%;62%;6 Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;53;47;NE;10;72%;44%;2 Nacogdoches;Thunderstorms;55;47;NE;9;100%;100%;2 New Braunfels;Thunderstorms;53;50;NNE;15;91%;100%;1 Odessa;Mostly sunny, breezy;71;45;E;15;24%;14%;9 Orange;A shower and t-storm;71;60;NNE;8;91%;100%;2 Palacios;A shower and t-storm;69;62;NE;15;99%;100%;2 Palestine;A stray thunderstorm;53;47;NE;10;97%;97%;2 Pampa;Mostly sunny;62;32;SE;12;31%;6%;8 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;63;29;SE;10;28%;6%;8 Paris;Breezy in the a.m.;58;48;ENE;13;56%;35%;6 Pecos;Breezy in the p.m.;73;45;ESE;13;22%;13%;9 Perryton;Mostly sunny, warmer;59;25;SE;9;33%;6%;8 Plainview;Sunny;60;30;ESE;12;29%;7%;8 Pleasanton;Heavy thunderstorms;56;52;NE;10;91%;100%;2 Port Aransas;A shower and t-storm;68;63;NNE;16;95%;100%;2 Port Isabel;A t-storm, cooler;71;61;NW;11;94%;100%;3 Port Lavaca;A shower and t-storm;68;62;NE;15;92%;100%;2 Randolph AFB;Heavy thunderstorms;54;50;NE;15;93%;100%;1 Robstown;A shower and t-storm;62;57;NNE;13;100%;100%;2 Rockport;A shower and t-storm;69;62;NNE;16;92%;100%;2 Rocksprings;Breezy;59;46;NE;15;46%;72%;3 San Angelo;Breezy in the p.m.;69;47;ENE;14;30%;71%;9 San Antonio;Heavy thunderstorms;55;52;NE;15;87%;100%;2 San Antonio Stinson;Heavy thunderstorms;56;53;NE;15;86%;100%;2 San Marcos;Thunderstorms;53;50;NNE;15;90%;100%;2 Seminole;Sunny;67;36;E;12;27%;10%;9 Sherman-Denison;Some sun;65;46;ENE;11;43%;15%;8 Snyder;Mostly sunny;66;41;ENE;15;25%;16%;9 Sonora;Breezy;69;47;NE;17;30%;69%;7 Stephenville;Breezy;64;45;ENE;14;45%;53%;3 Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;55;46;ENE;10;67%;44%;2 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;68;44;ENE;13;26%;20%;9 Temple;A t-storm in spots;53;48;NE;14;77%;95%;2 Terrell;Mostly cloudy;56;46;ENE;11;65%;55%;2 Tyler;A t-storm in spots;54;46;NE;13;82%;82%;2 Uvalde;A thunderstorm;59;52;NE;10;70%;98%;2 Vernon;Mostly sunny;66;39;ENE;11;32%;8%;8 Victoria;A shower and t-storm;64;57;NNE;14;97%;100%;2 Waco;A t-storm in spots;55;46;NE;13;73%;95%;2 Weslaco;Cloudy, a t-storm;63;57;NW;10;98%;100%;2 Wharton;A shower and t-storm;62;57;NE;11;99%;100%;2 Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;65;43;ENE;13;36%;10%;8 Wink;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;46;E;14;20%;12%;9 Zapata;A shower and t-storm;57;52;NNW;8;94%;99%;2