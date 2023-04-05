Skip to main content Turn off refresh
TX Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny;69;46;ENE;12;30%;44%;9

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;68;45;ENE;15;27%;44%;9

Alice;A shower and t-storm;59;54;NNW;12;100%;100%;2

Alpine;Breezy in the p.m.;68;41;E;12;25%;40%;10

Amarillo;Mostly sunny;62;33;SE;13;29%;6%;8

Angleton;A shower and t-storm;70;60;NE;11;91%;100%;2

Arlington;Breezy and cooler;61;48;ENE;15;48%;55%;3

Austin;Thunderstorms;53;49;NNE;10;84%;100%;2

Austin Bergstrom;Thunderstorms;53;50;NNE;15;92%;100%;2

Bay;A shower and t-storm;67;59;NE;10;99%;100%;2

Beaumont;A shower and t-storm;69;58;NE;9;92%;100%;2

Beeville;A shower and t-storm;58;54;NNE;11;99%;100%;2

Borger;Mostly sunny;64;36;SE;10;26%;6%;8

Bowie;Partial sunshine;64;46;ENE;9;38%;20%;8

Breckenridge;Clouds and sun;68;46;ENE;9;35%;57%;9

Brenham;Heavy thunderstorms;57;51;NNE;9;100%;100%;2

Bridgeport;Some sun;65;47;E;10;40%;67%;8

Brownsville;A t-storm, cooler;71;60;NW;10;87%;100%;3

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;66;46;ENE;11;37%;73%;4

Burnet;A t-storm in spots;53;46;NE;11;71%;95%;2

Canadian;Mostly sunny;64;26;ESE;9;29%;6%;8

Castroville;A couple of t-storms;57;52;NE;11;86%;100%;2

Childress;Mostly sunny;65;36;E;10;26%;6%;8

Cleburne;Breezy;59;47;NE;15;56%;55%;3

College Station;Thunderstorms;56;51;NNE;13;96%;100%;2

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;65;45;ENE;10;45%;74%;3

Conroe;Heavy thunderstorms;58;53;NE;9;100%;100%;2

Corpus Christi;A shower and t-storm;64;60;N;15;98%;100%;2

Corsicana;A t-storm around;56;48;NE;10;72%;82%;2

Cotulla;Cloudy, a t-storm;59;55;N;11;89%;99%;2

Dalhart;Mostly sunny, warmer;62;29;SE;11;34%;5%;8

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;62;48;ENE;10;48%;54%;3

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;58;47;NE;12;54%;55%;2

Dallas/Ft Worth;Breezy;62;48;ENE;16;46%;51%;3

Decatur;Clouds and sun;63;47;ENE;10;40%;44%;6

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;71;56;NNE;8;35%;85%;3

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;68;54;NNE;9;38%;85%;3

Denton;Mostly cloudy;64;47;ENE;13;45%;69%;4

Dryden;Breezy in the p.m.;74;49;E;13;23%;26%;9

Dumas;Mostly sunny;60;30;SE;11;33%;5%;8

Edinburg;Cloudy, a t-storm;62;56;NW;10;98%;100%;2

El Paso;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;49;ESE;9;12%;2%;9

Ellington;A shower and t-storm;66;58;NE;12;98%;100%;2

Falfurrias;A shower and t-storm;59;53;NW;9;100%;100%;2

Fort Hood;A t-storm in spots;54;47;NE;13;72%;95%;2

Fort Worth;Rather cloudy;63;48;ENE;12;47%;50%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Mainly cloudy;63;46;ENE;14;47%;70%;4

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;63;47;ENE;13;46%;50%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;60;47;NE;11;52%;55%;3

Fredericksburg;A stray p.m. t-storm;56;47;NE;10;70%;89%;2

Gainesville;Some sun;65;45;ENE;11;40%;15%;8

Galveston;A shower and t-storm;74;63;NE;11;88%;100%;2

Gatesville;A t-storm around;56;47;NNE;11;66%;55%;2

Georgetown;A thunderstorm;53;47;NNE;11;82%;100%;2

Giddings;Thunderstorms;52;46;NE;8;100%;100%;2

Gilmer;A t-storm in spots;52;46;NE;8;78%;82%;2

Graham;Partly sunny;67;45;E;10;35%;43%;8

Granbury;Mainly cloudy;62;46;ENE;11;49%;51%;3

Grand Prairie;Breezy and cooler;61;48;NE;15;49%;55%;3

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;58;47;ENE;12;60%;44%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunshine;61;44;E;29;22%;0%;9

Hamilton;Cooler;61;47;NE;13;53%;44%;3

Harlingen;Cloudy, a t-storm;67;58;NW;11;95%;100%;2

Hearne;Thunderstorms;54;49;NNE;11;96%;100%;2

Hebbronville;A shower and t-storm;57;51;NW;9;98%;99%;2

Henderson;A shower and t-storm;56;48;NE;9;78%;100%;2

Hereford;Mostly sunny;65;29;SE;11;30%;6%;8

Hillsboro;A t-storm in spots;56;46;NE;14;70%;73%;2

Hondo;A couple of t-storms;58;52;NE;15;77%;100%;2

Houston;A shower and t-storm;63;57;NE;10;98%;100%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower and t-storm;66;59;NE;14;95%;100%;2

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower and t-storm;65;59;NE;15;95%;100%;2

Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower and t-storm;65;59;NE;14;97%;100%;2

Houston Clover;A shower and t-storm;66;59;NE;14;96%;100%;2

Houston Hooks;Heavy thunderstorms;61;55;NE;10;99%;100%;2

Houston Hull;A shower and t-storm;64;58;NE;13;97%;100%;2

Houston Intercontinental;A shower and t-storm;62;57;NE;14;97%;100%;2

Huntsville;Thunderstorms;56;52;NE;6;100%;100%;2

Ingleside;A shower and t-storm;67;60;NNE;15;94%;100%;2

Jacksonville;A stray a.m. t-storm;52;46;NE;9;95%;96%;2

Jasper;Heavy thunderstorms;60;54;NNE;7;100%;100%;2

Junction;Breezy in the p.m.;63;48;NE;14;40%;88%;3

Kellyusa Airport;Heavy thunderstorms;55;52;NE;15;86%;100%;2

Kerrville;A p.m. t-storm;56;48;NE;11;70%;98%;3

Killeen;A t-storm in spots;54;47;NE;13;72%;95%;2

Killeen/Ft Hood;A stray thunderstorm;54;48;NNE;13;72%;95%;2

Kingsville Nas;A shower and t-storm;60;56;NNW;15;100%;99%;2

La Grange;Heavy thunderstorms;55;48;NE;9;100%;100%;2

Lago Vista;A p.m. t-storm;53;46;NE;9;77%;100%;2

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;57;46;NE;11;61%;55%;2

Laredo;A strong t-storm;62;58;N;11;78%;82%;2

Llano;A t-storm in spots;60;47;NE;10;59%;94%;2

Longview;A t-storm in spots;55;47;NE;9;80%;84%;2

Lubbock;Sunshine;65;39;E;13;25%;8%;9

Lufkin;Thunderstorms;56;51;NE;10;100%;99%;2

Mcallen;Cloudy, a t-storm;61;57;NW;10;98%;99%;2

Mcgregor;A t-storm in spots;55;49;NE;14;72%;95%;2

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;61;46;ENE;13;52%;66%;3

Mesquite;Rather cloudy;58;47;NE;12;59%;55%;2

Midland;Mostly sunny;70;45;E;14;23%;15%;9

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;70;45;E;14;23%;15%;9

Midlothian;Breezy in the a.m.;56;45;NE;13;63%;55%;2

Mineola;A t-storm in spots;54;45;NE;7;76%;82%;2

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;66;46;ENE;12;39%;62%;6

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;53;47;NE;10;72%;44%;2

Nacogdoches;Thunderstorms;55;47;NE;9;100%;100%;2

New Braunfels;Thunderstorms;53;50;NNE;15;91%;100%;1

Odessa;Mostly sunny, breezy;71;45;E;15;24%;14%;9

Orange;A shower and t-storm;71;60;NNE;8;91%;100%;2

Palacios;A shower and t-storm;69;62;NE;15;99%;100%;2

Palestine;A stray thunderstorm;53;47;NE;10;97%;97%;2

Pampa;Mostly sunny;62;32;SE;12;31%;6%;8

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;63;29;SE;10;28%;6%;8

Paris;Breezy in the a.m.;58;48;ENE;13;56%;35%;6

Pecos;Breezy in the p.m.;73;45;ESE;13;22%;13%;9

Perryton;Mostly sunny, warmer;59;25;SE;9;33%;6%;8

Plainview;Sunny;60;30;ESE;12;29%;7%;8

Pleasanton;Heavy thunderstorms;56;52;NE;10;91%;100%;2

Port Aransas;A shower and t-storm;68;63;NNE;16;95%;100%;2

Port Isabel;A t-storm, cooler;71;61;NW;11;94%;100%;3

Port Lavaca;A shower and t-storm;68;62;NE;15;92%;100%;2

Randolph AFB;Heavy thunderstorms;54;50;NE;15;93%;100%;1

Robstown;A shower and t-storm;62;57;NNE;13;100%;100%;2

Rockport;A shower and t-storm;69;62;NNE;16;92%;100%;2

Rocksprings;Breezy;59;46;NE;15;46%;72%;3

San Angelo;Breezy in the p.m.;69;47;ENE;14;30%;71%;9

San Antonio;Heavy thunderstorms;55;52;NE;15;87%;100%;2

San Antonio Stinson;Heavy thunderstorms;56;53;NE;15;86%;100%;2

San Marcos;Thunderstorms;53;50;NNE;15;90%;100%;2

Seminole;Sunny;67;36;E;12;27%;10%;9

Sherman-Denison;Some sun;65;46;ENE;11;43%;15%;8

Snyder;Mostly sunny;66;41;ENE;15;25%;16%;9

Sonora;Breezy;69;47;NE;17;30%;69%;7

Stephenville;Breezy;64;45;ENE;14;45%;53%;3

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;55;46;ENE;10;67%;44%;2

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;68;44;ENE;13;26%;20%;9

Temple;A t-storm in spots;53;48;NE;14;77%;95%;2

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;56;46;ENE;11;65%;55%;2

Tyler;A t-storm in spots;54;46;NE;13;82%;82%;2

Uvalde;A thunderstorm;59;52;NE;10;70%;98%;2

Vernon;Mostly sunny;66;39;ENE;11;32%;8%;8

Victoria;A shower and t-storm;64;57;NNE;14;97%;100%;2

Waco;A t-storm in spots;55;46;NE;13;73%;95%;2

Weslaco;Cloudy, a t-storm;63;57;NW;10;98%;100%;2

Wharton;A shower and t-storm;62;57;NE;11;99%;100%;2

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;65;43;ENE;13;36%;10%;8

Wink;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;46;E;14;20%;12%;9

Zapata;A shower and t-storm;57;52;NNW;8;94%;99%;2

_____

