TX Forecast for Monday, February 20, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Windy in the p.m.;82;57;SW;18;39%;4%;4

Abilene Dyess;Increasingly windy;81;55;SW;18;36%;4%;4

Alice;Very warm;87;64;SSE;12;68%;32%;4

Alpine;Breezy in the p.m.;75;46;WSW;12;37%;5%;5

Amarillo;Becoming very windy;68;43;W;25;39%;2%;4

Angleton;A shower in spots;77;66;S;11;79%;46%;1

Arlington;Partly sunny;81;60;SSW;11;43%;5%;5

Austin;Warm with some sun;79;63;SSW;10;68%;9%;2

Austin Bergstrom;Breezy in the p.m.;81;63;SSW;13;69%;9%;2

Bay;A brief shower;77;65;S;12;83%;51%;1

Beaumont;A stray shower;77;66;SSW;11;79%;47%;3

Beeville;Warm with a shower;82;63;SSE;10;74%;53%;2

Borger;Increasingly windy;70;44;WSW;20;35%;0%;4

Bowie;Breezy in the p.m.;77;54;SW;13;46%;6%;3

Breckenridge;Breezy in the p.m.;83;57;SW;12;40%;6%;3

Brenham;A shower in spots;77;63;S;11;81%;45%;3

Bridgeport;Breezy in the p.m.;79;56;SW;12;44%;8%;3

Brownsville;Increasingly windy;85;69;SSE;17;70%;19%;3

Brownwood;Warmer;82;49;SW;12;49%;8%;5

Burnet;Partly sunny, warm;79;58;SSW;12;66%;8%;4

Canadian;Breezy in the p.m.;71;36;WSW;12;37%;0%;4

Castroville;Periods of sun;80;59;E;7;70%;28%;2

Childress;Increasingly windy;75;48;WSW;18;41%;4%;4

Cleburne;Breezy in the p.m.;81;58;SSW;13;48%;5%;5

College Station;Breezy and warm;78;63;SSW;13;74%;19%;2

Comanche;Breezy and warmer;82;57;SW;16;47%;8%;5

Conroe;A shower in places;77;64;SSW;11;80%;45%;3

Corpus Christi;A shower in spots;82;65;SSE;16;77%;47%;2

Corsicana;Breezy and warmer;82;63;SSW;17;56%;5%;5

Cotulla;Sun and some clouds;86;62;SE;7;64%;26%;4

Dalhart;Breezy;70;34;W;18;34%;0%;4

Dallas Love;Episodes of sunshine;80;61;SSW;11;45%;6%;4

Dallas Redbird;Warmer with some sun;80;62;SSW;12;45%;5%;5

Dallas/Ft Worth;Breezy in the p.m.;81;59;SSW;14;42%;6%;4

Decatur;Periods of sun, warm;78;58;SW;11;41%;8%;3

Del Rio;Periods of sun, warm;83;58;ESE;7;50%;2%;3

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clouds and sun, warm;81;56;ESE;7;55%;1%;3

Denton;Warmer with some sun;79;56;SSW;13;45%;6%;3

Dryden;Warmer with some sun;82;50;NE;7;35%;3%;5

Dumas;Increasingly windy;67;37;W;21;38%;0%;4

Edinburg;Breezy;89;69;SSE;15;64%;17%;5

El Paso;Milder;66;49;SW;9;53%;28%;2

Ellington;Breezy with a shower;78;66;SSW;13;78%;82%;3

Falfurrias;Warm with some sun;89;65;SSE;12;64%;33%;5

Fort Hood;Warmer;82;61;SSW;16;58%;8%;5

Fort Worth;Periods of sun;81;59;SSW;12;43%;6%;5

Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy in the p.m.;80;59;SSW;13;44%;5%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Breezy and warmer;81;58;SSW;13;44%;6%;4

Fort Worth Spinks;Breezy in the p.m.;82;59;SSW;13;45%;5%;5

Fredericksburg;Sun and clouds, warm;76;54;SSW;10;69%;8%;4

Gainesville;Clouds and sun, warm;78;52;SW;11;45%;5%;4

Galveston;A shower in spots;74;66;SSW;13;80%;45%;1

Gatesville;Breezy and warmer;82;58;SSW;15;55%;7%;5

Georgetown;Breezy in the p.m.;80;62;SSW;14;68%;9%;4

Giddings;Partly sunny;74;60;SSW;9;85%;19%;2

Gilmer;Partly sunny, warmer;79;63;SSW;10;58%;12%;4

Graham;Partly sunny;81;54;SW;11;43%;8%;3

Granbury;Breezy and warmer;81;55;SSW;14;48%;7%;4

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, warmer;81;60;SSW;11;43%;5%;5

Greenville;Breezy and warmer;79;61;SSW;15;50%;6%;4

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;60;45;W;27;56%;8%;2

Hamilton;Breezy and warmer;82;57;SW;16;49%;7%;5

Harlingen;Increasingly windy;88;68;SSE;18;67%;14%;3

Hearne;Clouds and sun, warm;80;62;SSW;12;73%;15%;2

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy, warm;88;63;SSE;10;66%;34%;3

Henderson;Partly sunny;79;66;SSW;11;59%;11%;2

Hereford;Windy;68;42;W;24;43%;2%;4

Hillsboro;Breezy and warmer;81;61;SSW;16;58%;5%;5

Hondo;Partly sunny;79;58;E;8;73%;10%;4

Houston;A stray shower;77;65;SSW;10;78%;62%;3

Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower in places;79;67;SSW;12;75%;82%;3

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower in places;76;65;SSW;11;82%;62%;3

Houston / Southwest Airport;Warm with a shower;78;65;SSW;12;79%;60%;2

Houston Clover;Breezy with a shower;77;67;SSW;12;78%;47%;3

Houston Hooks;A shower in spots;78;65;SSW;10;77%;46%;3

Houston Hull;Breezy with a shower;79;66;SSW;12;76%;62%;3

Houston Intercontinental;A shower in spots;78;65;SSW;9;76%;46%;3

Huntsville;A shower in places;78;66;SSW;11;75%;45%;3

Ingleside;A shower in places;77;67;S;13;80%;44%;3

Jacksonville;Periods of sun;78;62;SSW;11;71%;12%;2

Jasper;A shower in spots;76;65;SSW;11;82%;53%;3

Junction;Partly sunny, warm;80;49;SSW;9;59%;9%;5

Kellyusa Airport;Periods of sun;78;59;ESE;8;76%;28%;2

Kerrville;Periods of sun, warm;75;53;SSW;9;73%;9%;3

Killeen;Warmer;82;61;SSW;16;58%;8%;5

Killeen/Ft Hood;Warmer;82;61;SSW;16;59%;8%;5

Kingsville Nas;Breezy with a shower;86;66;SSE;14;71%;47%;3

La Grange;A shower in spots;75;62;S;9;87%;45%;3

Lago Vista;Partly sunny, warm;79;62;SSW;10;67%;9%;3

Lancaster;Clouds and sun;80;60;SSW;13;50%;5%;5

Laredo;Warm with clearing;87;63;SSE;10;62%;1%;5

Llano;Clouds and sun, warm;80;54;SSW;11;59%;8%;5

Longview;Breezy in the a.m.;79;65;SSW;13;63%;11%;3

Lubbock;Increasingly windy;75;46;W;23;38%;5%;3

Lufkin;Clouds and sun, warm;76;64;SSW;12;75%;33%;3

Mcallen;Very warm;89;69;SSE;15;64%;17%;5

Mcgregor;Partly sunny, warmer;83;61;SSW;16;56%;6%;5

Mckinney;Breezy in the p.m.;79;59;SSW;14;46%;6%;4

Mesquite;Partly sunny, warmer;80;60;SSW;12;48%;5%;5

Midland;Breezy and warmer;80;51;W;15;38%;5%;4

Midland Airpark;Breezy and warmer;80;51;W;15;38%;5%;4

Midlothian;Breezy and warmer;80;60;SSW;14;53%;5%;5

Mineola;Partly sunny;80;63;SSW;12;57%;10%;4

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, warmer;82;55;SW;13;42%;6%;4

Mount Pleasant;Breezy and warmer;78;63;SSW;14;55%;14%;4

Nacogdoches;Periods of sun, warm;76;64;SSW;11;79%;14%;2

New Braunfels;Breezy in the p.m.;77;61;S;9;77%;11%;2

Odessa;Breezy and warmer;79;50;W;15;41%;6%;4

Orange;Clearing, a shower;77;66;SSW;9;78%;47%;3

Palacios;A shower in spots;75;64;S;13;86%;44%;2

Palestine;Partly sunny;80;63;SSW;11;69%;12%;3

Pampa;Increasingly windy;70;42;W;20;40%;0%;4

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Breezy in the p.m.;71;37;WSW;15;37%;0%;4

Paris;Warmer with some sun;78;59;SSW;12;50%;14%;4

Pecos;Breezy in the p.m.;78;48;W;11;42%;7%;4

Perryton;Clouds and sun, mild;66;30;ESE;10;36%;0%;4

Plainview;Windy;70;41;W;22;46%;4%;3

Pleasanton;Warm with a shower;81;61;SE;7;71%;81%;2

Port Aransas;Rain and drizzle;71;64;SSE;13;89%;62%;3

Port Isabel;A morning shower;76;69;SSE;17;82%;42%;4

Port Lavaca;Breezy with a shower;78;67;S;15;81%;47%;3

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;76;60;SSE;9;80%;28%;2

Robstown;Very warm;83;66;SSE;14;76%;32%;3

Rockport;A stray shower;75;64;S;13;83%;50%;3

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;77;58;S;9;60%;1%;5

San Angelo;Warmer;81;50;SW;12;43%;2%;5

San Antonio;Periods of sun;78;61;SE;8;75%;28%;2

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;80;61;SE;8;76%;28%;2

San Marcos;Breezy in the p.m.;77;62;S;12;77%;11%;2

Seminole;Increasingly windy;75;48;W;17;39%;6%;4

Sherman-Denison;Breezy in the p.m.;78;56;SSW;14;45%;5%;4

Snyder;Increasingly windy;81;49;WSW;16;40%;5%;4

Sonora;Partly sunny;80;45;SSW;9;54%;2%;5

Stephenville;Breezy in the p.m.;81;55;SW;13;46%;7%;4

Sulphur Springs;Warmer with some sun;79;63;SSW;15;52%;14%;4

Sweetwater;Increasingly windy;82;54;SW;18;39%;5%;4

Temple;Breezy and warmer;83;61;SSW;18;61%;6%;3

Terrell;Breezy in the p.m.;79;61;SSW;13;54%;5%;5

Tyler;Partly sunny, warmer;79;64;SSW;14;63%;12%;4

Uvalde;Clouds and sun;79;58;ENE;6;72%;26%;4

Vernon;Increasingly windy;80;49;WSW;14;46%;6%;3

Victoria;A shower in spots;79;65;S;13;81%;60%;3

Waco;Breezy in the p.m.;82;60;SSW;15;57%;5%;5

Weslaco;Breezy in the p.m.;88;69;SSE;15;64%;14%;4

Wharton;A shower in places;77;65;S;12;84%;51%;1

Wichita Falls;Breezy in the p.m.;78;52;SW;14;44%;10%;3

Wink;Warmer;78;47;W;12;41%;7%;4

Zapata;Partly sunny, warm;87;65;SE;8;64%;28%;4

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather