TX Forecast for Thursday, February 2, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;A couple of showers;38;26;NW;8;85%;89%;1 Abilene Dyess;A couple of showers;38;25;NW;6;82%;86%;1 Alice;Showers around;53;36;NNW;15;83%;70%;2 Alpine;Partly sunny, cool;51;28;WSW;8;73%;6%;4 Amarillo;Partly sunny, warmer;51;23;NW;11;52%;2%;4 Angleton;A shower and t-storm;46;36;NNW;15;91%;89%;1 Arlington;Cloudy with a shower;37;30;NNW;8;89%;93%;1 Austin;Cloudy with a shower;41;33;NNW;8;86%;88%;1 Austin Bergstrom;A passing shower;43;33;NNW;9;86%;81%;1 Bay;Colder with showers;45;36;NNW;15;96%;92%;1 Beaumont;Cloudy with t-storms;46;40;NNW;10;92%;97%;1 Beeville;Showers around;50;34;NNW;15;82%;70%;1 Borger;Mostly sunny, warmer;53;24;N;8;48%;0%;4 Bowie;Rain and sleet;39;23;NW;6;83%;81%;1 Breckenridge;Ice, then rain;38;25;NW;6;88%;83%;1 Brenham;Cloudy with showers;41;35;NNW;10;92%;91%;1 Bridgeport;Ice, then rain;38;25;NW;6;88%;85%;1 Brownsville;A shower in the a.m.;51;37;NNW;14;83%;60%;1 Brownwood;A couple of showers;38;25;NW;8;89%;96%;1 Burnet;Cloudy with a shower;38;29;NNW;8;89%;92%;1 Canadian;Milder;53;17;N;10;51%;0%;4 Castroville;A couple of showers;52;35;NNW;8;77%;84%;2 Childress;Some morning snow;48;24;N;8;69%;55%;3 Cleburne;A shower, very cold;38;30;NNW;10;90%;93%;1 College Station;Cloudy with showers;40;34;NW;10;92%;94%;1 Comanche;A couple of showers;36;28;NW;9;94%;96%;1 Conroe;A shower and t-storm;41;37;NNW;10;94%;95%;1 Corpus Christi;Showers around;51;37;NNW;17;89%;70%;1 Corsicana;Cloudy with a shower;36;30;NNW;9;92%;95%;1 Cotulla;Warmer;57;36;NNW;10;67%;6%;2 Dalhart;Sunny and warmer;53;18;NNW;10;42%;0%;4 Dallas Love;Cloudy with a shower;37;31;NNW;9;90%;93%;1 Dallas Redbird;Cloudy with a shower;37;31;NNW;9;90%;93%;1 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Cloudy with a shower;37;30;NNW;10;89%;93%;1 Decatur;A little rain;37;27;NNW;6;88%;84%;1 Del Rio;Warmer;59;37;NNW;10;66%;26%;2 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Warmer;57;35;NNW;11;68%;19%;2 Denton;Showers around, cold;36;27;NNW;9;90%;86%;1 Dryden;Warmer with some sun;57;33;NNW;8;71%;25%;3 Dumas;Plenty of sunshine;50;21;NNW;10;48%;0%;4 Edinburg;A shower in the a.m.;57;38;NNW;15;79%;58%;2 El Paso;Sunny and warmer;59;32;ENE;7;47%;0%;4 Ellington;A shower and t-storm;44;39;NNW;15;94%;93%;1 Falfurrias;Showers around;54;35;NNW;14;82%;68%;2 Fort Hood;A couple of showers;36;29;NNW;10;93%;95%;1 Fort Worth;A shower;37;29;NW;9;90%;93%;1 Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy with a shower;39;28;NW;9;86%;87%;1 Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy with a shower;37;29;NW;9;90%;93%;1 Fort Worth Spinks;Cold with a shower;37;28;NNW;8;90%;93%;1 Fredericksburg;Cloudy with a shower;43;28;NNW;9;82%;81%;1 Gainesville;A bit of rain;38;25;NW;6;83%;81%;1 Galveston;A shower and t-storm;48;42;NNW;15;95%;89%;1 Gatesville;A couple of showers;35;27;NNW;9;92%;96%;1 Georgetown;Cloudy with a shower;40;30;NNW;9;89%;88%;1 Giddings;Showers around, cold;39;32;NNW;9;93%;86%;1 Gilmer;Cloudy with a shower;37;29;NNW;6;92%;93%;1 Graham;Ice, then rain;35;23;NW;7;90%;84%;1 Granbury;A snow shower;40;28;NW;8;85%;94%;1 Grand Prairie;Cloudy with a shower;37;31;NNW;9;90%;93%;1 Greenville;A little rain, cold;37;28;NNW;8;92%;81%;1 Guadalupe Pass;Some morning snow;50;32;NE;14;59%;55%;4 Hamilton;Showers around, cold;35;27;NNW;9;91%;96%;1 Harlingen;Showers around;52;36;NNW;14;86%;64%;3 Hearne;Showers around, cold;38;31;NNW;8;92%;98%;1 Hebbronville;Showers around;54;36;NNW;14;79%;67%;2 Henderson;Cloudy with showers;40;31;NNW;6;85%;99%;1 Hereford;Warmer;52;20;NW;10;51%;0%;4 Hillsboro;Cloudy with a shower;37;30;NNW;9;93%;93%;1 Hondo;Clearing, a shower;52;33;NNW;9;80%;81%;2 Houston;A shower and t-storm;45;39;NNW;15;91%;89%;1 Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower and t-storm;45;40;NNW;14;91%;89%;1 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A shower and t-storm;43;38;NNW;15;95%;89%;1 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A shower and t-storm;44;39;NNW;14;92%;89%;1 Houston Clover;A shower and t-storm;45;39;NNW;14;91%;89%;1 Houston Hooks;A shower and t-storm;43;38;NNW;15;94%;96%;1 Houston Hull;Cold with showers;45;39;NW;15;90%;85%;1 Houston Intercontinental;A shower and t-storm;43;38;NNW;15;95%;95%;1 Huntsville;A couple of showers;40;37;NW;9;93%;99%;1 Ingleside;Showers around;51;38;NNW;16;88%;69%;1 Jacksonville;Cloudy with a shower;38;31;NNW;6;97%;96%;1 Jasper;Cloudy with t-storms;41;37;NNW;7;95%;99%;1 Junction;A couple of showers;43;26;NNW;8;82%;84%;1 Kellyusa Airport;Clearing, a shower;49;34;NNW;9;80%;81%;2 Kerrville;Cloudy with a shower;46;28;NNW;9;84%;81%;1 Killeen;A couple of showers;36;29;NNW;10;93%;95%;1 Killeen\/Ft Hood;A couple of showers;36;29;NNW;10;95%;96%;1 Kingsville Nas;Showers around;53;36;NNW;14;85%;78%;2 La Grange;Showers;42;34;NNW;10;92%;91%;1 Lago Vista;Cloudy with a shower;40;31;NNW;7;89%;92%;1 Lancaster;Cloudy with a shower;37;30;NNW;9;90%;93%;1 Laredo;Decreasing clouds;56;38;NE;10;75%;5%;1 Llano;Cold with a shower;39;26;NW;9;82%;83%;1 Longview;Cloudy with showers;39;30;NNW;7;91%;100%;1 Lubbock;Some morning snow;48;22;ENE;9;70%;55%;4 Lufkin;Cloudy with showers;41;34;NW;7;96%;99%;1 Mcallen;A shower in the a.m.;58;39;NNW;15;76%;58%;3 Mcgregor;A couple of showers;35;28;NNW;10;93%;96%;1 Mckinney;Cloudy with a shower;37;28;NNW;9;89%;81%;1 Mesquite;Cloudy with a shower;37;30;NNW;8;91%;93%;1 Midland;A little snow;46;26;NNE;8;81%;55%;3 Midland Airpark;A little snow;46;26;NNE;8;81%;55%;3 Midlothian;Cloudy with a shower;37;29;NNW;9;91%;94%;1 Mineola;Cloudy with showers;37;28;NNW;7;92%;99%;1 Mineral Wells;Rain and sleet;38;25;NNW;9;87%;86%;1 Mount Pleasant;A couple of showers;36;27;NNW;7;92%;89%;1 Nacogdoches;Cloudy with showers;40;31;NNW;7;94%;99%;1 New Braunfels;A couple of showers;46;33;NNW;10;83%;85%;1 Odessa;Cold, some a.m. snow;47;27;NNE;8;78%;55%;3 Orange;Cloudy with t-storms;46;40;NNW;8;90%;99%;1 Palacios;Showers around, cold;45;36;NNW;16;95%;85%;1 Palestine;Cold with a shower;39;30;NNW;7;96%;96%;1 Pampa;Warmer;51;24;N;11;53%;0%;4 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, warmer;52;19;N;9;47%;0%;4 Paris;A touch of rain;36;27;NNW;8;92%;81%;1 Pecos;Some morning snow;51;25;SE;8;74%;55%;3 Perryton;Mostly sunny;49;16;N;11;51%;0%;3 Plainview;Some morning snow;47;22;NNW;9;61%;55%;3 Pleasanton;A shower in the a.m.;53;33;NNW;7;76%;60%;2 Port Aransas;Breezy, a.m. showers;51;41;NNW;18;90%;73%;1 Port Isabel;Showers around;53;44;NNW;17;87%;64%;1 Port Lavaca;A couple of showers;46;36;NNW;16;93%;85%;1 Randolph AFB;Clearing, a shower;46;33;NNW;8;86%;81%;2 Robstown;Showers around;52;36;NNW;16;88%;68%;2 Rockport;Showers around;49;39;NNW;16;90%;71%;1 Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;46;30;N;9;79%;26%;2 San Angelo;A couple of showers;41;24;WNW;8;84%;86%;1 San Antonio;A couple of showers;49;35;NNW;9;78%;85%;2 San Antonio Stinson;A couple of showers;50;34;NNW;8;79%;84%;2 San Marcos;A couple of showers;45;32;NNW;11;86%;85%;1 Seminole;Some morning snow;47;24;NNE;8;77%;55%;4 Sherman-Denison;A little rain;35;28;NW;7;90%;81%;1 Snyder;Cold, some a.m. snow;41;26;WNW;7;84%;55%;2 Sonora;A couple of showers;47;25;N;8;79%;84%;1 Stephenville;Cold with a shower;35;27;NW;8;87%;92%;1 Sulphur Springs;A shower, very cold;36;29;NNW;8;92%;94%;1 Sweetwater;Showers around, cold;39;28;WNW;6;89%;88%;1 Temple;A couple of showers;36;29;NNW;11;91%;94%;1 Terrell;Cloudy with a shower;36;28;NNW;8;92%;94%;1 Tyler;Cloudy with showers;36;28;NNW;8;92%;100%;1 Uvalde;Warmer;54;34;NNW;7;75%;16%;3 Vernon;Rain and sleet;45;24;NNW;8;76%;80%;2 Victoria;A couple of showers;46;35;NNW;14;91%;85%;1 Waco;Cloudy with a shower;36;28;NNW;10;91%;93%;1 Weslaco;A shower in the a.m.;55;38;NNW;15;78%;61%;3 Wharton;Cold with showers;44;34;NNW;15;94%;92%;1 Wichita Falls;Rain and sleet;39;25;NW;7;83%;80%;1 Wink;Some morning snow;50;24;ENE;7;69%;55%;4 Zapata;Showers around;57;36;NNW;14;73%;67%;3