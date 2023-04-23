TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 22, 2023

_____

697 FPUS54 KEPZ 231115

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

515 AM MDT Sun Apr 23 2023

TXZ418-232215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

515 AM MDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ419-232215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

515 AM MDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ420-232215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

515 AM MDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the mid

60s. East winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

with highs around 80. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ423-232215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

515 AM MDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

70s. East winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ421-232215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

515 AM MDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ422-232215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

515 AM MDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

with highs around 80. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ424-232215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

515 AM MDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather