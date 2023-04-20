TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

731 FPUS54 KEPZ 201121

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

521 AM MDT Thu Apr 20 2023

TXZ418-210130-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

521 AM MDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ419-210130-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

521 AM MDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ420-210130-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

521 AM MDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ423-210130-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

521 AM MDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ421-210130-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

521 AM MDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ422-210130-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

521 AM MDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ424-210130-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

521 AM MDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

