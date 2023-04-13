TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

585 FPUS54 KEPZ 130847

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

247 AM MDT Thu Apr 13 2023

TXZ418-132215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

247 AM MDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ419-132215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

247 AM MDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ420-132215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

247 AM MDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy with lows around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ423-132215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

247 AM MDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 50. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ421-132215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

247 AM MDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ422-132215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

247 AM MDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 50. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ424-132215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

247 AM MDT Thu Apr 13 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

