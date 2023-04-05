TX El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023 _____ 592 FPUS54 KEPZ 052111 ZFPEPZ Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 311 PM MDT Wed Apr 5 2023 TXZ418-061015- Western El Paso County- Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley 311 PM MDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ419-061015- Eastern\/Central El Paso County- Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss 311 PM MDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ420-061015- Northern Hudspeth Highlands\/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda 311 PM MDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 40. East winds 20 to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 60. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ423-061015- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso\/Western Hudspeth Counties- Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo 311 PM MDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ421-061015- Salt Basin- Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat 311 PM MDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ422-061015- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Including the city of Sierra Blanca 311 PM MDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ424-061015- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the city of Indian Hot Springs 311 PM MDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$