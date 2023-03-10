TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 9, 2023

_____

981 FPUS54 KEPZ 101041

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

341 AM MST Fri Mar 10 2023

TXZ418-110115-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

341 AM MST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ419-110115-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

341 AM MST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ420-110115-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

341 AM MST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 50. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ423-110115-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

341 AM MST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ421-110115-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

341 AM MST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ422-110115-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

341 AM MST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 50. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy

with highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ424-110115-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

341 AM MST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

Hefner

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather