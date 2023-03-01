TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 28, 2023

_____

372 FPUS54 KEPZ 010958

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

258 AM MST Wed Mar 1 2023

TXZ418-020045-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

258 AM MST Wed Mar 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 PM MST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Very windy and colder

with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Very windy and much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cold with lows around 30. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ419-020045-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

258 AM MST Wed Mar 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 PM MST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy

blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of snow with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Very

windy and cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Very windy and much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows around

30. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ420-020045-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

258 AM MST Wed Mar 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of snow with a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Very windy and colder with lows around 30.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Very windy and much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph, diminishing to 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ423-020045-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

258 AM MST Wed Mar 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 PM MST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of snow with a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Very windy and much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ421-020045-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

258 AM MST Wed Mar 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A

slight chance of rain after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly in the

morning. Very windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ422-020045-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

258 AM MST Wed Mar 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A

slight chance of rain after midnight. Breezy, colder with lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Strong winds and much cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. West winds 35 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ424-020045-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

258 AM MST Wed Mar 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 PM MST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A

chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy and much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

Dennhardt

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather