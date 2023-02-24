TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 23, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

417 AM MST Fri Feb 24 2023

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

417 AM MST Fri Feb 24 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Blowing

dust in the afternoon. Strong winds with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph, increasing to west 35 to 45 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Very windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy, cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

417 AM MST Fri Feb 24 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Blowing dust in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Strong winds with highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, increasing to west 35 to 45 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

417 AM MST Fri Feb 24 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Blowing

dust in the afternoon. Strong winds with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph, increasing to west 40 to 50 mph with gusts up

to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Strong

winds and much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs

in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

417 AM MST Fri Feb 24 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Blowing

dust in the afternoon. Strong winds with highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to west 35 to 45 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy,

cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

417 AM MST Fri Feb 24 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Blowing

dust in the afternoon. Strong winds with highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph, increasing to west 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65

mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Strong

winds and much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs

around 70. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy,

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

417 AM MST Fri Feb 24 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Blowing

dust in the afternoon. Strong winds with highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph, increasing to west 35 to 45 mph with gusts up

to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy,

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

417 AM MST Fri Feb 24 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Blowing

dust in the afternoon. Strong winds with highs around 80.

Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon. South winds 25

to 35 mph, increasing to west 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy,

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

