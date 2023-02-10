TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 9, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

403 AM MST Fri Feb 10 2023

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

403 AM MST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy, cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Windy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the morning. Windy, cooler with highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, colder with lows

in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

403 AM MST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler with highs around 60. Temperature falling into the mid 50s

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning. Very windy and cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, colder with lows

in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

403 AM MST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a

slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Very windy and

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows in

the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

403 AM MST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Very windy and cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows in

the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

403 AM MST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in

the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

403 AM MST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 60.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Windy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in

the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

403 AM MST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Very windy with highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows in

the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

