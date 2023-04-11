TX Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM CDT Tuesday, April 11, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Clear;58;SSE;10;86% Abilene Dyess;Clear;57;SSE;13;82% Alice;Showers;61;NNE;6;100% Alpine;Clear;56;ESE;4;72% Amarillo;Clear;54;SSE;6;53% Angleton;Mostly cloudy;55;N;3;96% Arlington;Clear;57;SE;2;87% Austin;Clear;55;Calm;0;96% Austin Bergstrom;Clear;53;WNW;4;100% Bay;Clear;56;Calm;0;98% Beaumont;Cloudy;59;NNE;3;92% Beeville;Clear;58;NNE;2;96% Borger;Clear;55;SSE;7;64% Bowie;Clear;55;NW;4;89% Breckenridge;Clear;58;SSE;3;84% Brenham;Partly cloudy;57;N;2;99% Bridgeport;Clear;50;Calm;0;100% Brownsville;Partly cloudy;68;N;4;98% Brownwood;Partly cloudy;52;SE;3;95% Burnet;Clear;54;NNE;1;99% Canadian;Clear;56;SSE;4;72% Castroville;Clear;53;NNE;1;87% Childress;Clear;56;S;8;77% Cleburne;Clear;53;SSE;2;92% College Station;Clear;56;N;3;90% Comanche;Clear;53;Calm;0;89% Conroe;Mostly cloudy;56;NE;2;90% Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;64;ENE;5;93% Corsicana;Clear;54;ENE;1;91% Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;62;ENE;7;86% Dalhart;Clear;53;NNE;8;36% Dallas Love;Clear;60;Calm;0;77% Dallas Redbird;Clear;57;SSE;5;86% Dallas\/Ft Worth;Clear;58;S;6;80% Decatur;Clear;58;S;6;80% Del Rio;Cloudy;66;ESE;7;74% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;63;ESE;6;87% Denton;Clear;58;SE;1;84% Dryden;Mostly cloudy;57;ENE;4;90% Dumas;Clear;50;ENE;3;39% Edinburg;Partly cloudy;64;N;4;95% El Paso;Clear;65;SE;4;35% Ellington;Mostly cloudy;63;N;2;83% Falfurrias;Mostly clear;60;N;2;98% Fort Hood;Clear;54;WNW;2;93% Fort Worth;Mostly clear;60;SSW;2;69% Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;58;S;7;83% Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;57;SE;2;80% Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;53;ESE;3;89% Fredericksburg;Partly cloudy;52;NE;1;98% Gainesville;Clear;52;SSW;2;91% Galveston;Mostly cloudy;65;NNE;13;77% Gatesville;Clear;53;WSW;1;94% Georgetown;Clear;52;NNE;1;95% Giddings;Clear;53;N;1;99% Gilmer;Clear;50;N;1;98% Graham;Partly cloudy;54;E;2;92% Granbury;Clear;54;ESE;2;91% Grand Prairie;Clear;56;SE;1;81% Greenville;Clear;47;NE;1;98% Guadalupe Pass;Clear;57;Calm;9;41% Hamilton;Clear;52;SSE;3;97% Harlingen;Partly cloudy;66;NNW;6;100% Hearne;Clear;52;N;3;95% Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;60;N;2;91% Henderson;Clear;51;NNE;2;92% Hereford;Clear;54;WNW;3;51% Hillsboro;Clear;54;E;2;97% Hondo;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;89% Houston;Mostly cloudy;62;NNE;2;87% Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;63;N;7;80% Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;63;N;7;77% Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly clear;58;Calm;0;95% Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;61;NNW;3;86% Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;96% Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;60;N;3;92% Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;59;N;3;93% Huntsville;Mostly clear;56;Calm;0;93% Ingleside;Clear;63;NE;6;91% Jacksonville;Clear;51;E;1;95% Jasper;Clear;52;NNW;2;99% Junction;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;92% Kellyusa Airport;Clear;57;Calm;0;93% Kerrville;Partly cloudy;55;SSE;2;94% Killeen;Clear;54;WNW;2;93% Killeen\/Ft Hood;Clear;52;Calm;0;100% Kingsville Nas;Showers;60;N;6;100% La Grange;Clear;53;N;1;99% Lago Vista;Clear;53;ENE;1;89% Lancaster;Clear;53;E;1;92% Laredo;Mostly cloudy;63;SE;6;90% Llano;Mostly cloudy;55;ENE;2;99% Longview;Clear;53;N;1;93% Lubbock;Clear;57;S;5;71% Lufkin;Clear;55;N;5;92% Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;67;N;5;90% Mcgregor;Clear;52;Calm;0;96% Mckinney;Clear;52;SE;3;96% Mesquite;Clear;57;E;1;88% Midland;Clear;60;S;7;62% Midland Airpark;Clear;60;S;7;62% Midlothian;Clear;51;Calm;0;95% Mineola;Clear;49;ENE;2;99% Mineral Wells;Clear;53;ESE;8;89% Mount Pleasant;Clear;52;N;1;95% Nacogdoches;Mostly clear;49;N;2;99% New Braunfels;Clear;56;NNE;1;98% Odessa;Clear;58;S;5;67% Orange;Cloudy;57;NNE;3;87% Palacios;Clear;58;N;3;96% Palestine;Mostly clear;50;NNE;2;99% Pampa;Clear;52;SSE;6;85% Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Clear;56;SE;5;76% Paris;Clear;52;ESE;3;98% Pecos;Clear;57;SE;5;55% Perryton;Mostly clear;44;S;6;82% Plainview;Clear;51;SSW;4;65% Pleasanton;Clear;55;NNE;1;94% Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;66;NNE;6;85% Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;70;NNE;5;92% Port Lavaca;Clear;61;NNE;3;92% Randolph AFB;Clear;55;NW;5;100% Robstown;Clear;63;NNE;5;98% Rockport;Mostly clear;64;NNE;4;97% Rocksprings;Cloudy;59;SSE;7;96% San Angelo;Clear;59;SSE;3;89% San Antonio;Clear;58;NNE;2;93% San Antonio Stinson;Clear;59;Calm;0;93% San Marcos;Clear;52;NNE;2;95% Seminole;Clear;53;SSW;5;73% Sherman-Denison;Clear;55;SSE;5;85% Snyder;Clear;56;S;4;97% Sonora;Cloudy;61;SSE;4;99% Stephenville;Clear;53;Calm;0;92% Sulphur Springs;Clear;51;ENE;2;99% Sweetwater;Clear;58;S;9;79% Temple;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;100% Terrell;Clear;53;Calm;0;89% Tyler;Clear;50;E;2;95% Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;58;ENE;3;97% Vernon;Clear;55;SE;4;85% Victoria;Clear;57;NNE;2;93% Waco;Clear;47;Calm;0;100% Weslaco;Cloudy;66;NNW;7;96% Wharton;Mostly cloudy;61;N;3;99% Wichita Falls;Clear;55;E;7;89% Wink;Mostly clear;59;SE;8;47% Zapata;Clear;62;N;1;97% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather