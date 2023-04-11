Skip to main content Turn off refresh
TX Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM CDT Tuesday, April 11, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;58;SSE;10;86%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;57;SSE;13;82%

Alice;Showers;61;NNE;6;100%

Alpine;Clear;56;ESE;4;72%

Amarillo;Clear;54;SSE;6;53%

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;55;N;3;96%

Arlington;Clear;57;SE;2;87%

Austin;Clear;55;Calm;0;96%

Austin Bergstrom;Clear;53;WNW;4;100%

Bay;Clear;56;Calm;0;98%

Beaumont;Cloudy;59;NNE;3;92%

Beeville;Clear;58;NNE;2;96%

Borger;Clear;55;SSE;7;64%

Bowie;Clear;55;NW;4;89%

Breckenridge;Clear;58;SSE;3;84%

Brenham;Partly cloudy;57;N;2;99%

Bridgeport;Clear;50;Calm;0;100%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;68;N;4;98%

Brownwood;Partly cloudy;52;SE;3;95%

Burnet;Clear;54;NNE;1;99%

Canadian;Clear;56;SSE;4;72%

Castroville;Clear;53;NNE;1;87%

Childress;Clear;56;S;8;77%

Cleburne;Clear;53;SSE;2;92%

College Station;Clear;56;N;3;90%

Comanche;Clear;53;Calm;0;89%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;56;NE;2;90%

Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;64;ENE;5;93%

Corsicana;Clear;54;ENE;1;91%

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;62;ENE;7;86%

Dalhart;Clear;53;NNE;8;36%

Dallas Love;Clear;60;Calm;0;77%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;57;SSE;5;86%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Clear;58;S;6;80%

Decatur;Clear;58;S;6;80%

Del Rio;Cloudy;66;ESE;7;74%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;63;ESE;6;87%

Denton;Clear;58;SE;1;84%

Dryden;Mostly cloudy;57;ENE;4;90%

Dumas;Clear;50;ENE;3;39%

Edinburg;Partly cloudy;64;N;4;95%

El Paso;Clear;65;SE;4;35%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;63;N;2;83%

Falfurrias;Mostly clear;60;N;2;98%

Fort Hood;Clear;54;WNW;2;93%

Fort Worth;Mostly clear;60;SSW;2;69%

Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;58;S;7;83%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;57;SE;2;80%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;53;ESE;3;89%

Fredericksburg;Partly cloudy;52;NE;1;98%

Gainesville;Clear;52;SSW;2;91%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;65;NNE;13;77%

Gatesville;Clear;53;WSW;1;94%

Georgetown;Clear;52;NNE;1;95%

Giddings;Clear;53;N;1;99%

Gilmer;Clear;50;N;1;98%

Graham;Partly cloudy;54;E;2;92%

Granbury;Clear;54;ESE;2;91%

Grand Prairie;Clear;56;SE;1;81%

Greenville;Clear;47;NE;1;98%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;57;Calm;9;41%

Hamilton;Clear;52;SSE;3;97%

Harlingen;Partly cloudy;66;NNW;6;100%

Hearne;Clear;52;N;3;95%

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;60;N;2;91%

Henderson;Clear;51;NNE;2;92%

Hereford;Clear;54;WNW;3;51%

Hillsboro;Clear;54;E;2;97%

Hondo;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;89%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;62;NNE;2;87%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;63;N;7;80%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;63;N;7;77%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly clear;58;Calm;0;95%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;61;NNW;3;86%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;96%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;60;N;3;92%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;59;N;3;93%

Huntsville;Mostly clear;56;Calm;0;93%

Ingleside;Clear;63;NE;6;91%

Jacksonville;Clear;51;E;1;95%

Jasper;Clear;52;NNW;2;99%

Junction;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;92%

Kellyusa Airport;Clear;57;Calm;0;93%

Kerrville;Partly cloudy;55;SSE;2;94%

Killeen;Clear;54;WNW;2;93%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;52;Calm;0;100%

Kingsville Nas;Showers;60;N;6;100%

La Grange;Clear;53;N;1;99%

Lago Vista;Clear;53;ENE;1;89%

Lancaster;Clear;53;E;1;92%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;63;SE;6;90%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;55;ENE;2;99%

Longview;Clear;53;N;1;93%

Lubbock;Clear;57;S;5;71%

Lufkin;Clear;55;N;5;92%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;67;N;5;90%

Mcgregor;Clear;52;Calm;0;96%

Mckinney;Clear;52;SE;3;96%

Mesquite;Clear;57;E;1;88%

Midland;Clear;60;S;7;62%

Midland Airpark;Clear;60;S;7;62%

Midlothian;Clear;51;Calm;0;95%

Mineola;Clear;49;ENE;2;99%

Mineral Wells;Clear;53;ESE;8;89%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;52;N;1;95%

Nacogdoches;Mostly clear;49;N;2;99%

New Braunfels;Clear;56;NNE;1;98%

Odessa;Clear;58;S;5;67%

Orange;Cloudy;57;NNE;3;87%

Palacios;Clear;58;N;3;96%

Palestine;Mostly clear;50;NNE;2;99%

Pampa;Clear;52;SSE;6;85%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;56;SE;5;76%

Paris;Clear;52;ESE;3;98%

Pecos;Clear;57;SE;5;55%

Perryton;Mostly clear;44;S;6;82%

Plainview;Clear;51;SSW;4;65%

Pleasanton;Clear;55;NNE;1;94%

Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;66;NNE;6;85%

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;70;NNE;5;92%

Port Lavaca;Clear;61;NNE;3;92%

Randolph AFB;Clear;55;NW;5;100%

Robstown;Clear;63;NNE;5;98%

Rockport;Mostly clear;64;NNE;4;97%

Rocksprings;Cloudy;59;SSE;7;96%

San Angelo;Clear;59;SSE;3;89%

San Antonio;Clear;58;NNE;2;93%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;59;Calm;0;93%

San Marcos;Clear;52;NNE;2;95%

Seminole;Clear;53;SSW;5;73%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;55;SSE;5;85%

Snyder;Clear;56;S;4;97%

Sonora;Cloudy;61;SSE;4;99%

Stephenville;Clear;53;Calm;0;92%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;51;ENE;2;99%

Sweetwater;Clear;58;S;9;79%

Temple;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;100%

Terrell;Clear;53;Calm;0;89%

Tyler;Clear;50;E;2;95%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;58;ENE;3;97%

Vernon;Clear;55;SE;4;85%

Victoria;Clear;57;NNE;2;93%

Waco;Clear;47;Calm;0;100%

Weslaco;Cloudy;66;NNW;7;96%

Wharton;Mostly cloudy;61;N;3;99%

Wichita Falls;Clear;55;E;7;89%

Wink;Mostly clear;59;SE;8;47%

Zapata;Clear;62;N;1;97%

