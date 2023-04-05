Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Weather

TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM CDT Wednesday, April 5, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;54;N;17;29%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;55;N;17;26%

Alice;Showers;76;NNW;9;97%

Alpine;Sunny;55;ENE;5;16%

Amarillo;Sunny;49;N;7;37%

Angleton;Cloudy;83;S;17;71%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;61;NNW;6;39%

Austin;Cloudy;70;N;7;29%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;70;N;21;31%

Bay;Mostly cloudy;81;S;10;78%

Beaumont;Cloudy;82;S;8;77%

Beeville;Cloudy;67;NE;8;69%

Borger;Sunny;47;NNW;6;35%

Bowie;Sunny;54;WNW;9;43%

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;59;NNW;8;32%

Brenham;Cloudy;65;N;8;73%

Bridgeport;Sunny;56;NNW;8;41%

Brownsville;Cloudy;85;SSE;11;71%

Brownwood;Sunny;63;N;11;24%

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;67;N;12;19%

Canadian;Sunny;46;NNW;11;35%

Castroville;Cloudy;75;NNE;8;12%

Childress;Sunny;49;N;15;27%

Cleburne;Sunny;64;NNW;8;35%

College Station;Cloudy;66;N;7;70%

Comanche;Sunny;61;N;16;30%

Conroe;Cloudy;64;NW;4;89%

Corpus Christi;Cloudy;80;SE;9;84%

Corsicana;Sunny;65;NNW;7;48%

Cotulla;Cloudy;72;N;20;30%

Dalhart;Sunny;41;N;8;41%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;56;NNW;15;46%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;56;NNW;17;57%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;58;NNW;17;43%

Decatur;Mostly sunny;55;NW;9;41%

Del Rio;Sunny;71;NW;14;8%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;71;NNW;20;7%

Denton;Sunny;60;NNW;6;42%

Dryden;Sunny;65;N;8;8%

Dumas;Sunny;45;NNW;9;33%

Edinburg;Cloudy;85;SSW;6;71%

El Paso;Partly sunny;50;N;4;16%

Ellington;Cloudy;81;S;15;73%

Falfurrias;Cloudy;86;NNE;3;68%

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;66;N;9;26%

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;60;NNW;7;42%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;59;NW;17;40%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;60;NNW;8;36%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;59;NNW;17;44%

Fredericksburg;Cloudy;67;N;11;14%

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;57;NNW;10;40%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;17;81%

Gatesville;Mostly sunny;63;N;12;39%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;68;N;6;37%

Giddings;Cloudy;61;N;8;57%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;60;WNW;4;94%

Graham;Mostly cloudy;57;NNW;11;35%

Granbury;Sunny;61;NNW;9;38%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;62;NNW;6;37%

Greenville;Mostly sunny;59;NW;8;56%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;49;N;10;10%

Hamilton;Sunny;63;NNW;11;38%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;22;69%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;59;N;8;58%

Hebbronville;Cloudy;87;N;3;83%

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;65;WNW;4;91%

Hereford;Sunny;46;NNE;6;35%

Hillsboro;Sunny;61;NNW;11;47%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;72;NNE;28;36%

Houston;Cloudy;80;SW;3;78%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;81;S;10;73%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;81;SSE;13;73%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;82;S;5;78%

Houston Clover;Cloudy;81;SSW;6;76%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;79;N;9;78%

Houston Hull;Cloudy;78;W;6;86%

Houston Intercontinental;Thunderstorms;80;S;5;78%

Huntsville;Cloudy;68;NNW;8;81%

Ingleside;Cloudy;80;SE;10;81%

Jacksonville;Cloudy;61;WNW;4;88%

Jasper;Showers;80;SSW;5;75%

Junction;Sunny;67;N;16;10%

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;70;NNE;22;17%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;71;N;11;14%

Killeen;Partly sunny;66;N;9;26%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;67;N;14;33%

Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;81;SE;7;78%

La Grange;Cloudy;66;N;8;50%

Lago Vista;Cloudy;64;N;6;27%

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;61;NNW;6;45%

Laredo;Cloudy;82;NNE;22;34%

Llano;Mostly sunny;69;N;12;15%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;63;W;4;91%

Lubbock;Sunny;51;N;6;23%

Lufkin;Thunderstorms;64;WNW;6;93%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;82;S;10;76%

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;66;NNW;13;36%

Mckinney;Mostly sunny;53;NW;16;52%

Mesquite;Mostly sunny;62;NNW;5;43%

Midland;Sunny;58;NNW;14;8%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;58;NNW;14;8%

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;62;NW;10;47%

Mineola;Sunny;55;NW;7;84%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;58;NNW;12;35%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;52;NW;9;87%

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;67;NW;6;96%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;69;NNE;7;20%

Odessa;Sunny;59;NNW;9;9%

Orange;Cloudy;80;S;11;75%

Palacios;Cloudy;82;SSE;13;79%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;59;NW;5;82%

Pampa;Sunny;46;NNW;10;35%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;47;NNW;10;32%

Paris;Partly sunny;55;NW;8;59%

Pecos;Sunny;59;NNW;5;10%

Perryton;Sunny;47;N;7;26%

Plainview;Sunny;49;N;10;23%

Pleasanton;Cloudy;74;NNE;11;24%

Port Aransas;Cloudy;77;E;6;89%

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;11;84%

Port Lavaca;Showers;80;S;6;86%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;71;N;15;16%

Robstown;Cloudy;78;SE;6;88%

Rockport;Showers;78;SE;6;95%

Rocksprings;Sunny;67;N;16;9%

San Angelo;Sunny;63;N;15;10%

San Antonio;Cloudy;69;NNE;8;18%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;74;NNE;12;18%

San Marcos;Cloudy;69;N;8;27%

Seminole;Sunny;58;NNW;8;13%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;54;NNW;14;50%

Snyder;Sunny;57;N;10;11%

Sonora;Sunny;66;NNE;13;8%

Stephenville;Sunny;59;NNW;13;33%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;58;NW;9;64%

Sweetwater;Sunny;58;N;9;20%

Temple;Mostly sunny;65;N;16;43%

Terrell;Sunny;57;NW;14;52%

Tyler;Sunny;59;WNW;4;91%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;79;N;9;10%

Vernon;Sunny;54;NNE;9;34%

Victoria;Cloudy;64;W;5;90%

Waco;Sunny;63;NNW;15;51%

Weslaco;Cloudy;85;S;14;68%

Wharton;Showers;74;W;6;94%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;51;N;9;37%

Wink;Sunny;57;N;5;7%

Zapata;Cloudy;82;N;8;67%

