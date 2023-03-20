Skip to main content Turn off refresh
TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Monday, March 20, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;44;SSE;9;46%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;42;S;9;41%

Alice;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;89%

Alpine;Mostly cloudy;40;SSW;5;78%

Amarillo;Mostly clear;42;S;8;37%

Angleton;Clear;38;Calm;0;89%

Arlington;Mostly clear;43;SE;4;56%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;46;SE;3;55%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;37;S;4;89%

Bay;Clear;38;E;3;86%

Beaumont;Clear;39;NE;3;73%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;47;WNW;1;79%

Borger;Mostly cloudy;42;S;13;38%

Bowie;Partly cloudy;37;S;8;58%

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;46;SSE;10;46%

Brenham;Clear;36;ESE;1;85%

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;42;SSE;9;52%

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;52;NNW;4;65%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;42;SSE;5;58%

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;42;ESE;2;60%

Canadian;Mostly clear;39;S;14;54%

Castroville;Clear;40;WSW;2;86%

Childress;Partly cloudy;42;SSE;12;42%

Cleburne;Clear;38;SE;4;64%

College Station;Clear;43;E;2;57%

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;38;SE;7;65%

Conroe;Clear;37;NNE;2;85%

Corpus Christi;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;85%

Corsicana;Clear;39;SE;4;68%

Cotulla;Cloudy;49;S;3;68%

Dalhart;Cloudy;39;SSW;13;37%

Dallas Love;Clear;45;SE;7;45%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;41;SSE;7;52%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Clear;41;SSE;8;52%

Decatur;Partly cloudy;41;SSE;9;49%

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;45;SE;7;73%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;41;SSE;5;86%

Denton;Partly cloudy;43;SE;3;53%

Dryden;Showers;41;ESE;6;78%

Dumas;Cloudy;38;SSW;11;35%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;51;NW;4;71%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;45;SE;7;63%

Ellington;Mostly clear;45;Calm;0;61%

Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;50;ENE;2;73%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;41;SE;5;62%

Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;43;SE;3;42%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly clear;42;SSE;9;52%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly clear;41;SE;3;49%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;37;SE;3;62%

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;40;SSW;4;72%

Gainesville;Clear;35;SSE;5;66%

Galveston;Partly cloudy;50;NNE;8;49%

Gatesville;Partly cloudy;38;SE;5;65%

Georgetown;Partly cloudy;42;SE;3;61%

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;39;SE;3;86%

Gilmer;Clear;30;N;1;88%

Graham;Partly cloudy;42;SE;8;52%

Granbury;Clear;41;SE;4;60%

Grand Prairie;Clear;42;SE;2;56%

Greenville;Clear;34;SE;4;69%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly clear;34;SSW;6;77%

Hamilton;Partly cloudy;37;SE;5;62%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;52;NW;6;58%

Hearne;Clear;37;E;3;70%

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;48;WNW;1;72%

Henderson;Clear;30;E;2;78%

Hereford;Mostly cloudy;41;SSW;10;41%

Hillsboro;Clear;37;SE;6;68%

Hondo;Clear;43;SSW;3;76%

Houston;Clear;43;NNE;2;71%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Clear;47;N;5;53%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clear;50;E;6;37%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;38;Calm;0;95%

Houston Clover;Clear;41;Calm;0;75%

Houston Hooks;Clear;38;Calm;0;89%

Houston Hull;Clear;43;ENE;3;67%

Houston Intercontinental;Clear;39;Calm;0;82%

Huntsville;Clear;39;Calm;0;79%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;64%

Jacksonville;Clear;31;NE;2;79%

Jasper;Clear;30;SSE;2;99%

Junction;Partly cloudy;45;SSW;6;65%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;44;Calm;0;71%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;41;S;3;80%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;41;SE;5;62%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;44;SE;9;50%

Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;50;NW;2;82%

La Grange;Partly cloudy;41;ESE;2;75%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;45;SE;2;59%

Lancaster;Clear;35;SE;3;76%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;47;SSE;8;72%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;42;SSE;3;62%

Longview;Clear;33;NE;2;76%

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;42;SSW;13;49%

Lufkin;Clear;36;Calm;0;78%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;50;NW;6;71%

Mcgregor;Clear;41;ESE;7;57%

Mckinney;Clear;40;SE;8;55%

Mesquite;Clear;40;SE;3;65%

Midland;Mostly cloudy;41;S;15;55%

Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;41;S;15;55%

Midlothian;Clear;39;SE;3;63%

Mineola;Clear;31;ENE;3;75%

Mineral Wells;Partly cloudy;39;SE;12;56%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;30;SSE;3;83%

Nacogdoches;Clear;28;NNE;1;92%

New Braunfels;Mostly clear;44;SSW;2;78%

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;39;S;11;63%

Orange;Clear;36;NE;3;86%

Palacios;Mostly clear;45;N;2;84%

Palestine;Clear;30;E;3;88%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;37;S;12;47%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;40;S;13;37%

Paris;Clear;34;SE;4;65%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;43;SE;10;64%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;36;S;14;41%

Plainview;Cloudy;40;SSW;11;39%

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;45;WNW;1;83%

Port Aransas;Cloudy;53;N;3;68%

Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;61;NNE;8;59%

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;50;W;2;78%

Randolph AFB;Clear;46;SSW;6;67%

Robstown;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;85%

Rockport;Cloudy;51;NW;2;67%

Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;37;S;8;92%

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;45;S;9;60%

San Antonio;Mostly clear;44;SW;2;75%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;46;Calm;0;70%

San Marcos;Clear;42;S;3;78%

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;40;S;9;61%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;38;SE;8;47%

Snyder;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;10;52%

Sonora;Mostly cloudy;41;SSW;7;78%

Stephenville;Clear;39;SSE;6;60%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;37;SSE;4;58%

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;7;52%

Temple;Mostly clear;41;SE;8;57%

Terrell;Clear;39;ESE;6;52%

Tyler;Clear;37;NNE;2;66%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;41;ESE;1;92%

Vernon;Clear;41;SSE;11;52%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;45;SW;1;85%

Waco;Clear;34;Calm;0;78%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;51;NW;6;72%

Wharton;Partly cloudy;42;NNW;1;94%

Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;41;SSE;15;53%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;43;SSE;20;60%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;48;NW;1;79%

