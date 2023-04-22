TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 21, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

330 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

TXZ343-222145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

330 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ443-222145-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

330 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. East winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature around 70. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ243-222145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

330 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ234-222145-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

330 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ239-222145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

330 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ242-222145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

330 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ342-222145-

Coastal Kleberg-

330 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ442-222145-

Kleberg Islands-

330 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ344-222145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

330 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ244-222145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

330 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ245-222145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

330 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ345-222145-

Aransas Islands-

330 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ346-222145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

330 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ246-222145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

330 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ247-222145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

330 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ347-222145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

330 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Thunderstorms likely. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ447-222145-

Calhoun Islands-

330 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ233-222145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

330 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ232-222145-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

330 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ241-222145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

330 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ231-222145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

330 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ240-222145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

330 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Northeast

winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ229-222145-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

330 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ230-222145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

330 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

