TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

_____

204 FPUS54 KCRP 200829

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

TXZ343-202145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ443-202145-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ243-202145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ234-202145-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ239-202145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ242-202145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing

to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ342-202145-

Coastal Kleberg-

329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ442-202145-

Kleberg Islands-

329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ344-202145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to north in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ244-202145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ245-202145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds around 5 mph, increasing to north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ345-202145-

Aransas Islands-

329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ346-202145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds around 5 mph, increasing to north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ246-202145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds around 5 mph, increasing to north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ247-202145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ347-202145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ447-202145-

Calhoun Islands-

329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ233-202145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ232-202145-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ241-202145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ231-202145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ240-202145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ229-202145-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ230-202145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows around 60.

East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

BF/TMT

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather