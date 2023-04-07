TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 6, 2023

_____

452 FPUS54 KCRP 070850

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

TXZ343-072230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ443-072230-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ243-072230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ234-072230-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ239-072230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ242-072230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ342-072230-

Coastal Kleberg-

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ442-072230-

Kleberg Islands-

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ344-072230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ244-072230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ245-072230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ345-072230-

Aransas Islands-

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ346-072230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ246-072230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ247-072230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ347-072230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ447-072230-

Calhoun Islands-

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ233-072230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ232-072230-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ241-072230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ231-072230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 60.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ240-072230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 60.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ229-072230-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ230-072230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

PH/EMF

_____

